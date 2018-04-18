As the Sunrisers Hyderabad got a fantastic start in 11 edition of Indian Premier League, the environment within the Orange Army is very much positive. In a video which is doing rounds on the internet, team opener Shikhar Dhawan is playing a prank on teammates Shakib Al Hasan And Rashid Khan. It would be interesting to see how the team keeps the momentum going as the tournament progresses.

Indian Premier League (IPL) fever has gripped India, as the cricket fans across the country wait daily for franchise league matches to start. It’s been more than10 days now that opening match of cricket’s favorite league started. The first match was played between defending champion Mumbai Indians and comeback team Chennai Super Kings. According to the current points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad is leading the march. Out the 3 match played, Kane Williamson led team has won all three.

It’s obvious that environment within the dressing room will be very positive. All players are keeping it cool, as the team is looking pretty balanced in all three departments. The fun by Orange Army lads clearly reflected in a video, which is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, team opener and India’s aggressive player Shikhar Dhawan is doing a prank on Bangladeshi player Shakib-ul-Hasan and Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan while traveling on a flight. Both the foreign cricketers who are part of Sunrisers Hyderabad were sleeping while Dhawan pranked them.

Delhi’s boy who is known for its jolly nature, poking a rolled piece of paper in Rashid and Hasan’s nose. This is not the first time that fun during traveling by Dhawan has come up on social media, he himself like sharing his happy moments of life on social media platforms. Sunrisers Hyderabad is undefeated so far, but it will interesting to see if the team keeps up the momentum going into the tournament progress.

SRH will take on Kings XI Punjab in the 4th match at PCA stadium, Mohali, as the flight in which they were traveling was Chandigarh bound. Shikhar Dhawan has scored more than 3000 runs in the IPL history and in the top 10 tally of maximum scorers in the franchise cricket. The player has scored 130 runs in the 3 IPL matches played so far.

