SRH vs RR, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will compete at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The SRH vs RR match will commence tonight at 8 pm and Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson will try to notch 2 points for their side. Below is the How to play Dream 11, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match preview, best in-form players and playing XI.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi stadium having the capacity of 55,000 spectators is known for its flat track where batsmen can score big.

In the last matches, SRH lost to KKR by 12 runs as Windies all-rounder Andre Russell powered his side with 49 runs off just 19 balls. Russell hit 4 long sixes and 4 boundaries and chased the target of 181 runs with 2 balls to spare. At a time it looked like SRH will mark a comfortable victory but Russell turned the table around with his hammering and propelled his side to mark a 14 run victory.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals collapsed in front of Kings XI Punjab and faced a 14-run defeat at the Swaiman Singh stadium in Jaipur. The match witnessed R Ashwin’s Mankading to Jos Buttler after which RR collapsed like a house of cards. The controversial runout of the non-striker’s end erupted a divide between tweeple, experts and fans over the rules of the game and sporting spirit.

Today, SRH and RR will try to overcome each other and taste the victory in the IPL 2019.

How to play Dream 11?

The cricket enthusiasts who love to predict can win upto Rs 7 crore (Pool prize) through Dream 11 today. Dream 11 is an online gaming/betting app through which one can win big. Below are the steps to participate in the Dream 11 SRH vs RR game:

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app on your phone.

Step 2: Choose 11 best in-form players. Which should be 1 wicketkeeper, 3-5 batsmen, 2-3 all-rounders and 3-5 bowlers.

Step 3: Choose a captain and a vice-captain.

Step 4: Save the team.

Step 5: Enter the contest you want to participate in.

Step 6: Pay the entry fees through online gateways.

Suggested best Dream 11 team:

Jos Buttler (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

