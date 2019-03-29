SRH vs RR, IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals today in another exciting match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). SRH is led by Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane will guide the RR. Both the teams have not tasted the victory yet and tonight both are eyeing to bag 2 points.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international stadium is all set to host another high-intensity contest in the Indian Premier League 2019. Tonight, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals and the match will commence at 8 pm. Both teams have lost their first matches and today will try to bounce back on the winning track. SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 12 runs, while Kings XI Punjab outclassed Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. SRH and RR are on the bottom of the points table and now eyeing to notch 2 points and today’s game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What time does the IPL 2019 SRH vs RR match will start?

Vivo IPL 2019 match number 8 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The SRH vs RR encounter will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 29, 2019. The SRH vs RR match will start at 8 pm and the toss will be done 30 minutes before the play.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 SRH vs RR match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face each other today in Hyderabad and LIVE match can be seen streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest happenings, previews and match reports of all IPL matches, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 SRH vs RR match?

The live TV coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Star Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary of the SRH vs RR viewers can tune in to Star Sports 2.

