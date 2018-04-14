Its Match 10 of the VIVO IPL 2018 where the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress: The Eden. While KKR enters the match suffering a thrilling 1-wicket defeat from Chennai, despite heroics from Russell and Narine, SRH will be brimming with confidence as they managed to make it 2-in-2 in a nail-biter against Mumbai.

Two first-timers as captain of a franchise in the IPL, Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson have so far done a good job with their squads and will look to continue the momentum.

Hello and welcome! After yet another thriller in Wankhede, where the Delhi Daredevils won by 7 wickets, the action now shifts to the Edens Gardens in Kolkata for the evening match, where the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is expected to be a cracker of a match. SRH will head into the game riding on two back-to-back victories, first against the Rajasthan Royals in their season opener, where they cruised to a pretty easy 9-wicket victory; and the next against the Mumbai Indians where they emerged victorious on the last ball in a nail-biter. KKR on the other hand, after starting off their campaign on a positive note, with a win against RCB, suffered a close 1 wicket defeat in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings, a thriller where the result was decided off the penultimate ball. While the hosts will look to make it 2-in-2 on their home ground, the visitors will look to carry their good run in this tournament and complete a hat-trick of victories.

The Sunrisers bowling has been one of the takeaways of this first week of the tournament, in how it has lived up to its reputation. They were without Bhuvneshwar the other day, who was out with back soreness, and it’s still unclear whether he’ll be back. But with or without him, the visitors have the attack to pose problems – with the likes of Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul leading the way so far and Bhuvi’s replacement- Sandeep Sharma doing an excellent job in his absence as he returned with figures of 2/25 in 4 overs.

KKR, on the contrary, were left heartbroken against Chennai as their death bowling was sent to all parts of the Chepauk. Such were the emotions that Vinay Kumar felt the need to take up to Twitter to explain the nature of the game. The contest between these two bowling attacks presents an interesting dynamic to watch out for.

LIVE updates from the IPL encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad From the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata:

8.22 PM IST | KKR: 37/1, 5 overs; N. Rana- 6, C Lynn- 28

Expensive over that. 14 off it as Chris Lynn hits three overs off Kaul’s over; two off the meat of the bat and one off the inside edge. not a good start from Siddarth who has been outstanding for SRH so far. Meanwhile, Lynn’s started to look dangerous now. And as I type, Rashid Khan is brought into the attack for the last over of the powerplay.

8.17 PM IST | KKR: 23/1, 4 overs; N. Rana- 6, C Lynn- 14

A good comeback this by Big Billy! just two off the over in which he troubled the batsman with his extra pace and bounce, as the ball went past the outside edge on a few occasions. Anddd, after a wicket in his last over, Bhuvi is taken off the attack as Siddarth Kaul is given the ball.

8.14 PM IST | KKR: 21/1, 3 overs; N. Rana- 5, C Lynn- 13

It was a good over from Bhuvneshwar despite giving away 11 runs. Uthappa nicked a ball behind to the keeper Saha, they all went up but the umpire didn’t seem convinced. Kane Williamson then opted for the review and ultra-edge clearly showed a nick and Uthappa was on his way back. Uthappa c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 3(8)

08.11 PM IST | WICKETTTT! Big one this. Robin Uthappa goes back to the pavilion. and its that man, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who strikes early. So the move to send Uthappa in front of Narine hasn’t paid. Nitish Rana comes in.

8.08 PM IST | KKR: 10/0, 2 overs; R. Uthappa- 2, C Lynn- 8

Two successive fours in the over from Chris Lynn in the over. SRH almost got their first wicket as Williamson tried to pull off a blinder at mid-off. Williamson went back running, extended his right arm in the air but couldn’t take the catch, the ball crawled away to the long-off boundary. 9 off the over. Its 10 for no loss.

8.03 PM IST | KKR: 1/0, 1 over; R. Uthappa- 1, C Lynn- 0

Excellent first over from Bhuvi. Just a single from it. Billy Stanlake, the lanky Australian fast-bowler to continue from the other end. But coming back to the decision of not sending Narine at the top, maybe it’s because of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His agility and accuracy might’ve been the case that tempted Karthik to keep Narine back and instead send seasoned opener Uthappa with Lynn.

8.00 PM IST | Surprise Surprise! No Narine today at the top. Robin Uthappa joins Chris Lynn as the two openers are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start off the proceedings with the ball for SRH.

7.59 PM IST | SRH bowling coach, Muttiah Muralitharan rings the ceremonial 5-minute bell at the Eden Gardens.

7.43 PM IST | So the changes in the two sides are out. While Bhuvneshwar comes back in for SRH at the cost of Sandeep Sharma, Karthik has made a couple of big calls – the two India U-19 stars, Shivam Mavi and Shubhman Gill come in for Vinay Kumar and Rinku Singh. Also, Australian pacer MitchellJohnsonn comes back in for KKR, in place of tom curran, who didn’t have the best of debuts.

7.42 PM IST | PLAYING XIs:

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

SRH: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake

7.36 PM IST | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first.

WHEN: April 14, 2018; 8:00 PM IST

WHERE: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

CONDITIONS: Eden Gardens is a furnace at this time of the year and with a maximum of 37 degrees and humidity of close to 60 percent, the players would be in for another tough evening in the center. If the close lying Ganges brings in some respite, life would be a tad easier. There’s a trifle chance of a thundershower in the afternoon, but that shouldn’t be much of a worry.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: KKR 8 – 4 SRH [*No team has won more matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad than the Kolkata Knight Riders.]

At the Eden Gardens: Matches – 5, KKR 5 – 0 SRH

TEAM NEWS:

Kolkata Knight Riders: After a poor final over in Chennai where the veteran failed to defend 14 runs off the final 6 deliveries, it will be interesting to see if Dinesh Karthik still persists with him or employs either of the U-19 stars – Nagarkoti or Shivam Mavi. Mitchell Johnson, who was out with a niggle, should walk back into the eleven, replacing tom curran. West Indian Javon Searles had his first long training session on tour, on Friday, and did enough to keep everyone guessing about KKR’s pace combination.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The only worry for SRH would be Bhuvneshwar’s sore back that kept him out of the previous contest. If he is fit, however unfair it may look, he will come in place of Sandeep Sharma, who will have to make way despite his fine performance in his absence.

Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

TRIVIA:

True to expectations, the quick bowlers had a good outing in the previous match at the Eden Gardens; where they picked up 10 wickets (economy 8.54), while the spin bowlers collected 3 wickets (economy 9.50).

Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib al Hasan have been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few seasons; in this match though, they will walk out of the visiting team’s dressing room, having been signed up Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Player Auction earlier this year.

Sunil Narine needs 3 more wickets to reach the 100 IPL wickets milestone.