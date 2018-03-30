After serving a two-year suspension for alleged involvement in a betting case, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is ready to storm their way into Indian Premier League (IPL). The most celebrated IPL side retained their talisman in Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the upcoming IPL 2018 edition and will be looking to start the new season on a positive note. Apart from the iconic Indian wicket-keeper batsman, CSK secured hard-hitting Suresh Raina and one of the finest all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja to contend for the top honours.

Before being handed the suspension in 2015, Chennai Super Kings had the best win percentage among all the IPL teams and boasted a glittering trophy cabinet. The leading run scorer for CSK is Suresh Raina while Ravichandran Ashwin, who has switched his allegiances to Kings Punjab XI, has the highest number of wickets. Chennai will play the curtain raiser of IPL 11 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Full Squad – Chennai Super Kings

  1. MS Dhoni
  2. Ravindra Jadeja
  3. Suresh Raina
  4. Kedar Jadhav
  5. Dwayne Bravo
  6. Karn Sharma
  7. Shane Watson
  8. Shardul Thakur
  9. Ambati Rayudu
  10. Murali Vijay
  11. Harbhajan Singh
  12. Faf Du Plessis
  13. Mark Wood
  14. Sam Billings
  15. Imran Tahir
  16. Deepak Chahar
  17. Mitchell Santner
  18. Lungisani Ngidi
  19. Asif K M
  20. N Jagadeesan
  21. Kanishk Seth
  22. Monu Singh
  23. Dhruv Shorey
  24. Kshitiz Sharma
  25. Chaitanya Bishnoi

