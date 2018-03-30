Led by captain fantastic MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings is all set to take the IPL 2018 by storm after spending two years in obscurity due to suspension. With Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh at disposal, CSK will be a force to reckon with.

After serving a two-year suspension for alleged involvement in a betting case, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is ready to storm their way into Indian Premier League (IPL). The most celebrated IPL side retained their talisman in Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the upcoming IPL 2018 edition and will be looking to start the new season on a positive note. Apart from the iconic Indian wicket-keeper batsman, CSK secured hard-hitting Suresh Raina and one of the finest all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja to contend for the top honours.

Before being handed the suspension in 2015, Chennai Super Kings had the best win percentage among all the IPL teams and boasted a glittering trophy cabinet. The leading run scorer for CSK is Suresh Raina while Ravichandran Ashwin, who has switched his allegiances to Kings Punjab XI, has the highest number of wickets. Chennai will play the curtain raiser of IPL 11 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Full Squad – Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Suresh Raina Kedar Jadhav Dwayne Bravo Karn Sharma Shane Watson Shardul Thakur Ambati Rayudu Murali Vijay Harbhajan Singh Faf Du Plessis Mark Wood Sam Billings Imran Tahir Deepak Chahar Mitchell Santner Lungisani Ngidi Asif K M N Jagadeesan Kanishk Seth Monu Singh Dhruv Shorey Kshitiz Sharma Chaitanya Bishnoi

