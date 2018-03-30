Delhi Daredevils will be firing on cylinders in IPL 2018 after bolstering their squad with a host of world-class talent in Chris Morris, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, etc. Delhi is yet to win an IPL title in their 10-year stint so far in the cash-rich cricket league.

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be looking to start the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang after sustaining a miserable campaign last year. During the IPL 2018 auction, DD signalled a warning to the rivals as they broke the bank to acquire some of the biggest cricketers in the game today. From an explosive batting lineup to a fierce bowling attack, Delhi has the right mix to achieve greatness this season.

Hunting their maiden IPL title win, Delhi appointed Australian icon Ricky Ponting as the head coach to lead the mantle of the team. With the likes of Chris Morris, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro and Trent Boult in the squad, Delhi Daredevils will be a terrifying opponent for any side in the upcoming IPL campaign.

Full Squad – Delhi Daredevils

Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Chris Morris Glenn Maxwell Kagiso Rabada Amit Mishra Shahbaz Nadeem Vijay Shankar Rahul Tewatia Mohammad Shami Gautam Gambhir Trent Boult Colin Munro Daniel Christian Jason Roy Naman Ojha Prithvi Shaw Gurkeerat Singh Mann Avesh Khan Abhishek Sharma Jayant Yadav Harshal Patel Manjot Kalra Sandeep Lamichhane Sayan Ghosh

