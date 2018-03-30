Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into trouble after it was announced that their star player and captain David Warner, who led them to IPL title win in 2016, was suspended from playing in IPL 2018. Although newly-appointed Kane Williamson is equally capable of leading the team, it remains to be seen how Hyderabad will cope up with Warner's absence.

Hyderabad retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 8.5 crore and David Warner for Rs 12.5 crore but the team was dealt a blow in the Australian’s case. Apart from them, SRH secured Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and a string of highly talented cricketers.

Full Squad – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Manish Pandey Rashid Khan Arman Shikhar Dhawan Wriddhiman Saha Siddarth Kaul Deepak Hooda Syed Khaleel Ahmed Sandeep Sharma Kane Williamson Carlos Brathwaite Shakib Al Hasan Yusuf Pathan Shreevats Goswami Mohammad Nabi Chris Jordan Basil Thampi T Natarajan Sachin Baby Bipul Sharma Syed Mehdi Hasan Ricky Bhui Tanmay Agarwal

