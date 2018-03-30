Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) oversaw a change in leadership recently after star batsman and team captain David Warner was banned from playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. But it’s water under the bridge for the mighty squad of Hyderabad, which will be led by equally stellar Kane Williamson. SRH has clinched the IPL title once in 2016.

Hyderabad retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 8.5 crore and David Warner for Rs 12.5 crore but the team was dealt a blow in the Australian’s case. Apart from them, SRH secured Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and a string of highly talented cricketers.

Full Squad – Sunrisers Hyderabad

  1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  2. Manish Pandey
  3. Rashid Khan Arman
  4. Shikhar Dhawan
  5. Wriddhiman Saha
  6. Siddarth Kaul
  7. Deepak Hooda
  8. Syed Khaleel Ahmed
  9. Sandeep Sharma
  10. Kane Williamson
  11. Carlos Brathwaite
  12. Shakib Al Hasan
  13. Yusuf Pathan
  14. Shreevats Goswami
  15. Mohammad Nabi
  16. Chris Jordan
  17. Basil Thampi
  18. T Natarajan
  19. Sachin Baby
  20. Bipul Sharma
  21. Syed Mehdi Hasan
  22. Ricky Bhui
  23. Tanmay Agarwal

