With a host of swashbuckling batsmen in Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and David Miller, it seems like Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) to lose. Punjab has failed to finish no higher than 5th place in last three seasons and the team will be looking to improve on that in the upcoming season of IPL. IPL 2014 was the most successful campaign for Punjab when they finished runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the IPL auction ahead of the 11th edition of the league, Kings XI Punjab underwent a major overhaul where it only retained Axar Patel for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore. Ravichandran Ashwin was roped in for big money but KXIP owners really loosened the purse strings to sign relatively new KL Rahul and Karun Nair for an eye-watering combined sum of Rs 16.6 crore.

Full Squad – Kings XI Punjab

  1. Yuvraj Singh
  2. Chris Gayle
  3. Axar Patel
  4. KL Rahul
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin
  6. Andrew Tye
  7. Aaron Finch
  8. Marcus Stoinis
  9. Karun Nair
  10. Mujeeb Zadran
  11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot
  12. David Miller
  13. Mohit Sharma
  14. Barinder Singh Sran
  16. Ben Dwarshuis
  17. Akshdeep Nath
  18. Manoj Tiwary
  19. Mayank Agarwal
  20. Manzoor Dar
  21. Pardeep Sahu
  22. Mayank Dagar

