Mumbai Indians will be raring to start the IPL 2018 and will be looking to repeat their exploits of last season. With a string of hard-hitting batsman at disposal, Mumbai is expected to give a stiff challenge to the opponents this IPL season. They will play the home games at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which is known for its overwhelming atmosphere.

Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history with three IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 trophies. Their most recent success came last year when they defeated a star-studded Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final. The defending champions retained star batsman Rohit Sharma and pinch-hitter Hardik Pandya for a combined sum of Rs 26 crore for the upcoming IPL 11 season.

Given the scary lineup, Mumbai Indians will prove to be a Herculean task to overcome for the opposition. Among the backroom staff, Mahela Jayawardene is the head coach, Shane Bond will look after bowling department while Lasith Malinga is the bowling mentor for the upcoming season. Mumbai will play the home games at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which is known for its overwhelming atmosphere.

Full squad – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Krunal Pandya Ishan Kishan Kieron Pollard Pat Cummins Evin Lewis Suryakumar Yadav Ben Cutting Mustafizur Rahman Rahul Chahar Pradeep Sangwan Jason Behrendorff Jean-Paul Duminy Saurabh Tiwary Tajinder Dhillon Akila Dhananjaya Nidheesh M D Dinesan Aditya Tare Siddhesh Dinesh Lad Mayank Markande Sharad Lumba Anukul Roy Mohsin Khan

