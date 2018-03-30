Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history with three IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 trophies. Their most recent success came last year when they defeated a star-studded Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final. The defending champions retained star batsman Rohit Sharma and pinch-hitter Hardik Pandya for a combined sum of Rs 26 crore for the upcoming IPL 11 season.

Given the scary lineup, Mumbai Indians will prove to be a Herculean task to overcome for the opposition. Among the backroom staff, Mahela Jayawardene is the head coach, Shane Bond will look after bowling department while Lasith Malinga is the bowling mentor for the upcoming season. Mumbai will play the home games at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which is known for its overwhelming atmosphere.

Full squad – Mumbai Indians

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Hardik Pandya
  3. Jasprit Bumrah
  4. Krunal Pandya
  5. Ishan Kishan
  6. Kieron Pollard
  7. Pat Cummins
  8. Evin Lewis
  9. Suryakumar Yadav
  10. Ben Cutting
  11. Mustafizur Rahman
  12. Rahul Chahar
  13. Pradeep Sangwan
  14. Jason Behrendorff
  15. Jean-Paul Duminy
  16. Saurabh Tiwary
  17. Tajinder Dhillon
  18. Akila Dhananjaya
  19. Nidheesh M D Dinesan
  20. Aditya Tare
  21. Siddhesh Dinesh Lad
  22. Mayank Markande
  23. Sharad Lumba
  24. Anukul Roy
  25. Mohsin Khan

