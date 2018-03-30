Rajasthan Royals is making their comeback to the Indian Premier League after two long years and will be looking to continue from where they left off in 2015. Rajasthan's title aspirations were dealt a big blow when their marquee player Steve Smith was handed 1-year ban from playing in IPL.

If there is one team in Indian Premier League (IPL) that can pull an unthinkable then its Rajasthan Royals (RR). After spending two years in obscurity, the Rajasthan team is back and the exciting squad promises lots of firework in IPL 2018. RR has won the inaugural edition of IPL and will be looking add another title in their trophy cabinet this season.

Rajasthan Royals will be without their talisman Shane Watson in IPL 11 as he will ply his trade with Chennai Super Kings while the absence of banned Steve Smith will also hit Rajasthan hard. Nevertheless, the Royals have a fantastic squad comprising of Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and so on.

Full Squad – Rajasthan Royals

Benjamin Stokes Jaydev Unadkat Sanju Samson Jofra Archer Krishnappa Gowtham Jos Buttler Ajinkya Rahane Darcy Short Rahul Tripathi Dhawal Kulkarni Zahir Khan Pakteen Ben Laughlin Stuart Binny Dushmantha Chameera Anureet Singh Aryaman Vikram Birla Midhun S Shreyas Gopal Prashant Chopra Jatin Saxena Ankit Sharma Mahipal Lomror

