Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to change the trend in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) by clinching the league. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers-led RCB is yet to win a single IPL title in their 10-year stint. Will IPL 2018 be their season?

When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will head into the new edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), they will have more than their respect on the line. The Bangalore team has had a string of world-class talent at disposal for a couple of seasons now but they are yet to secure any silverware. The owners of the team have not only retained their top players but added many top players on their roster.

Indian cricketing gem Virat Kohli will once again lead the mantle of the RCB while South African batting wizard AB de Villiers will assist him from another end. The new star additions to the squad are Brendon McCullum and Chris Woakes. But despite a talented lineup, RCB has routinely failed to shine at the top. Will IPL 2018 be their season?

Full Squad – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Sarfaraz Khan Chris Woakes Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Umesh Yadav Brendon McCullum Washington Sundar Navdeep Saini Quinton De Kock Mohammed Siraj Nathan Coulter-Nile Colin De Grandhomme M Ashwin Parthiv Patel Moeen Ali Mandeep Singh Manan Vohra Pawan Negi Tim Southee Kulwant Khejroliya Aniket Choudhary Pavan Deshpande Anirudha Ashok Joshi

For all the latest Teams News, download NewsX App