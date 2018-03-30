When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will head into the new edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), they will have more than their respect on the line. The Bangalore team has had a string of world-class talent at disposal for a couple of seasons now but they are yet to secure any silverware. The owners of the team have not only retained their top players but added many top players on their roster.

Indian cricketing gem Virat Kohli will once again lead the mantle of the RCB while South African batting wizard AB de Villiers will assist him from another end. The new star additions to the squad are Brendon McCullum and Chris Woakes. But despite a talented lineup, RCB has routinely failed to shine at the top. Will IPL 2018 be their season?

Full Squad – Royal Challengers Bangalore

  1. Virat Kohli
  2. AB de Villiers
  3. Sarfaraz Khan
  4. Chris Woakes
  5. Yuzvendra Singh Chahal
  6. Umesh Yadav
  7. Brendon McCullum
  8. Washington Sundar
  9. Navdeep Saini
  10. Quinton De Kock
  11. Mohammed Siraj
  12. Nathan Coulter-Nile
  13. Colin De Grandhomme
  14. M Ashwin
  15. Parthiv Patel
  16. Moeen Ali
  17. Mandeep Singh
  18. Manan Vohra
  19. Pawan Negi
  20. Tim Southee
  21. Kulwant Khejroliya
  22. Aniket Choudhary
  23. Pavan Deshpande
  24. Anirudha Ashok Joshi

