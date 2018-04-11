Ziva, the daughter of Chennai captain MS Dhoni and Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata franchise posed for a picture together during the match. While Ziva was looking into the camera in the cutest way possible, King Khan was looking at her like she is an adorable little doll. The actor was spotted having a lot of fun with Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva and pictures of them making adorable faces together have since gone viral.

It’s that time of the year for cricket lovers when the most awaited Indian Premier League going on. In the recent match between Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, their fans were present in the stadium cheering for their favourite teams but it was MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni and Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan who stole the show as they posed for an adorable picture together. Although Ziva is a fan of CSK and is seen cheering for her father’s team her cute smile and charming pose seems to have made SRK her fan.

📸MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets clicked with King Khan at the Chepauk.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Xo48kAi3mq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2018

