Despite a herculean effort from Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni his team fell short by 4 run failing to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League 2018 after a 4 runs defeat against Kings XI Punjab. While Dhoni's efforts were lauded heavily on social media, the video of old bromance between him and Yuvraj Singh became a talking point for cricket fans across the country.

Chennai Super Kings failed to convert yet another thrill chase into a victory against Kings XI Punjab with a close 4 runs loss with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni headlining the day. Dhoni put up a super show at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and brought down the equation in CSK’s favour from a situation where defeat looked inevitable. His 44-ball 79 while braving a back injury with a few painkillers and a short massage won hearts on social media as the fans witnessed the old fearless Dhoni at his best.

Apart from Dhoni’s incredible performance with the bat, a moment of bromance between Kings XI Punjab star Yuvraj Singh and him also became the talking point of the match with fans getting nostalgic seeing the old mates bring back memories from the past. In a video posted by Indian Premier League (IPL)’s official Twitter account, Yuvraj can be seen giving Dhoni a short head massage while he was lying on the ground after pulling a back muscle. After running hastily for a couple of runs, Dhoni had to seek medical attention and was seen taking painkillers while batting in the second innings of the game between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

The video posted by IPL has been retweeted close to 2000 time and has been liked over 9000 times in just 15 hours of being posted. The video has also received a plethora of comments from cricket fans across the country who were left in awe of the heartwarming moment involving the two cricketers.

Dhoni braving the back pain batted remained unbeaten throughout the game while posting his highest individual score in the history of the tournament to keep the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game. Chasing a staggering target 198 runs in 20 overs, CSK were off to a poor start with Shane Watson and Murali Vijay failing to put up a partnership. The likes of Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja also couldn’t do much with Rayudu and Dhoni dragging the innings. Dhoni upped the ante after Rayudu’s departure but couldn’t pull CSK over the line falling short by just 4 runs. With no Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav, CSK would want Dhoni to remain on top of his fitness as they take on Rajasthan Royals’ next.

