A fan ran into the middle of the ground to touch Mahendra Singh Dhoni's feet during the IPL match played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. This is not the first time that had happened on the cricket ground to Mahi as he is one of the most followed cricketers in India. Shane Watson smashed his first hundred for his new franchise CSK but the limelight was grabbed by the fan moment happened in Pune during IPL match.

As the cricket is a religion India, cricketers are gods. Many times we have seen madness by fans for their idols. Our country has produced greatest players of the cricket. We have not forgotten the Sachin, Sachin…chant when he used to come to the ground for batting. The former captain of Indian cricket team and current leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most followed cricketers around the world. His team, Yellow Brigade has the highest fan following in the franchise cricket in India. In the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match played in Pune, an intruder ran on the ground to touch Dhoni’s feet.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson smashed a brilliant hundred for his new franchise, but the fan moment happened in the middle of ground grabbed all limelight. Mahi’s fans are happy to see him back in the yellow jersey after two years. Though he had retired from the longest format of the game Test cricket, his following hasn’t been affected. It was the time when CSK lost Suresh Raina, a fan ran on the ground to make his fan moment possible. Soon after he touched Mahi’s feet, expressions on his face were different, he looked more satisfied. This is the not the first time that had happened on the cricket ground, earlier many mad fans have shown love for their favourite cricketers.

You can find the stadiums jam-packed whenever the match is played in the stadiums across the country. CSK fans were not happy after BCCI decided to their favourite teams’ IPL matches out of Chennai. But, the franchise didn’t disappoint them at all, the team management organised a special Whistle Podu Express to take away their fans to Pune. IPL fever has gripped India, as the shortest format of the game wins everybody’s hearts irrespective of age.

