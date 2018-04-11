It is hard to not love MS Dhoni for what he has done for Indian cricket over the years. During the IPL 2018 opening encounter between Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indian's a fan switched from his MI jersey to Dhoni's CSK jersey to support the former Indian captain as he walked in to bat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Thala as he is widely called by his ardent fans in Chennai, enjoys a judge fan base which follows him to almost every park, every stadium where he plays. At the Wankhede Stadium, the fortress of three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, when Dhoni walked into bat during CSK’s win in the opening game of the 2018 IPL season, a fan was spotted on the cameras replacing his blue Mumbai Indians jersey with a yellow one of CSK.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni when stepped out to bat at the iconic Wankhede, where he had won India the World Cup against Sri Lanka with a magnificent six which will forever be considered as one of the best finishes to a World Cup final, the stadium went all out buzzing and chants of Dhoni, Dhoni took over. Though Dhoni failed to leave an impact on the game with his bat, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo with a sensation 30-ball 68 helped Chennai floor Mumbai at their home.

In a video which has gone viral on the internet and has been shared by a number of Dhoni’s fan pages on Twitter and Instagram, a fan can be seen switching to a CSK jersey with Dhoni’s name on the back to support his favourite player. Well, there is no denying of the aura, the former Indian captain brings to the pitch and the things he has achieved on the cricket pitch justify the massive fan backing he enjoys. The video shared by a CSK fan club page on Twitter has received over 2000 retweets and has become an example of Dhoni’s undying popularity even among the rival fans.

When Thala Dhoni walked in to Bat, This is how Mumbai Indians Fans painted Wankhede Yellow💛💛

(& we don't complain😉)

.@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni#Yellove #WhistlePodu #CSK pic.twitter.com/Foox8kIW1I — Whistle Podu Army – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 8, 2018

After winning their nail bitter opening encounter against Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians by 1 run, the Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at their home in the Chepauk Stadium by 5 wickets to make it 2 in 2. Cricket returned to Chepauk after a gap of almost 3 years and when Dhoni stepped in to bat, the sea of yellow that the Stadium already was roared loud to welcome their captain back. The hero for CSK however, turned out to be English batsman Sam Billing who scored a brilliant 23-ball 56 to put CSK in a position to win the game. Ravindra Jadeja 11 (7) finished it off with a stunning six to win it for a Chennai with a ball to spare. KKR posted a daunting total of 202 on board with the help of Andre Russell’s 36-ball 82 only to fell short at the end. CSK will now face Kings XI Punjab in the next IPL fixture.

