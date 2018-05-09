Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was asked in public about his first crush and he obliged to the question revealing the well-kept secret which has left his fans surprised. Dhoni who has been in sensational form in the IPL 2018 is currently placed 7th on the list of top run-getters of the tournament and is leading his side by example.

MS Dhoni was left stumped when he was asked in public about his first crush. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was attending a promotional event organized by the Gulf Oil, who are the sponsors of CSK when the presenter asked him to reveal the well-kept secret. Dhoni who usually keep his personal life away from media attention left the fans in shock when he made public the name of his first crush as it was not his first girlfriend Priyanka Jha. Those who have watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story would guess that the CSK skipper’s first crush would be his first girlfriend but that’s not true.

Dhoni along with his Chennai Super Kings teammates Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and others attended the promotional event on Tuesday after clinching a comfortable victory against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. The win consolidated CSK’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs as Dhoni yet again starred in the chase with a crucial 23-ball 31. The wicket-keeper batsman was first asked who was his first crush by the presenter who himself later revealed the name Swati, to which the CSK skipper agreed after some reluctance. Dhoni also went on to reveal that he last met Swati in standard 12th and asked the audience to not reveal the secret to his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

The presenter had some fun with the 36-year-old and gave him a slight scare when after revealing the name of his crush said that the girl was present in the audience and he was about to call her on the stage. However, it turned to be a prank and Dhoni enjoyed it heartily. Here is the video:

CSK-Gulf Pride 4T Reading the minds of #PrideOf18 with #IdhuNammaPride! Gulf Oil India #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 Posted by Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 8 May 2018

MS Dhoni has been in sensational form for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and has perfectly donned the finishing role for them while playing numerous match-winning knocks. His latest splendid finish came against RCB when he scored a 23-ball 31 and smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for 21 runs in the 18th over to wrap up the victory. With 360 runs in 10 games at an astounding average of 90 and a magnificent strike rate of 138.99, he is placed 7th in the list of top run-getters of the season so far.

Chennai Super Kings meanwhile, with 7 victories in 10 games are placed second on the IPL table below the Sunrisers Hyderabad with 4 games to play. The yellow army is all but assured of a place in the playoffs but will have to continue their superb run in the tournament. Apart from Dhoni, the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson have also been impressive with the bat for CSK.