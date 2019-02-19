Indian Premier League season 12 schedule announced for first two weeks: The IPL 12 schedule for the first two weeks is tentative and is subject to the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election dates. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter on March 23.

Last season champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening encounter of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) season 12 on March 23 in Chennai. The schedule for the first two weeks of the upcoming IPL edition was announced on Tuesday. However, it was also stated that the schedule is subject to the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election dates. Once the general election schedule is out, the BCCI will assess the IPL schedule for the first two weeks and will then announce the full schedule for the cricketing extravaganza.

A total of 17 matches will be played in the two-week schedule that has been announced. All the IPL teams will play four matches each while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play five matches apiece. The first two weeks of the cricketing action will take place at 8 different venues across the country. Every team will play a minimum of 2 home and 2 away matches with DC playing 3 home matches, while RCB will play 3 away matches.

🚨 Announcement 🚨: The #VIVOIPL schedule for the first two weeks is out. The first match of the 2019 season will be played between @ChennaiIPL and @RCBTweets Details – https://t.co/wCi6dYHlXL pic.twitter.com/TaYdXNKVSx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 19, 2019

Here’s the full schedule:

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More