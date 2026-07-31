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Home > Sports News > Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT – Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT – Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Indian Royals will take on Bangladesh Tigers in Match 3 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Friday, July 31. The contest will see several former stars from India and Bangladesh return to the field as both teams begin their campaign in the tournament. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match timings, venue, probable playing XIs and squads.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT - Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT - Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 14:53 IST

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Indian Royals will take on Bangladesh Tigers in Match 3 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Friday, July 31. The contest will see several former stars from India and Bangladesh return to the field as both teams begin their campaign in the tournament. With experienced names such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh in action, fans can expect an entertaining clash. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match timings, venue, probable playing XIs and squads.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Details

  • Match: Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers, Match 3
  • Tournament: Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2)
  • Date: Friday, July 31, 2026
  • Venue: Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia
  • Time: 5:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live on TV?

The Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 3 in India.

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How to Watch Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 match on the FanCode app and website in India.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Prediction

Indian Royals appear to have a slightly stronger and more experienced batting unit, with Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Yusuf Pathan capable of changing the game. Bangladesh Tigers, led by Shakib Al Hasan, possess quality all-rounders and experienced bowlers, but the Indian side will head into the contest as slight favourites.

Prediction: Indian Royals to win.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Indian Royals Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manpreet Gony, Pawan Negi.

Bangladesh Tigers Probable XI: Tushar Imran, Mehedi Maruf, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Naeem Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Muktar Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Elias Sunny.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Squads

Indian Royals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Rishi Dhawan, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Naman Ojha, Ambati Rayudu, Shadab Jakati, Faiz Fazal, Anureet Singh.

Bangladesh Tigers Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dhiman Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Nadif Chowdhury, Ariful Haque, Tushar Imran, Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali, Abul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Alok Kapali, Jubair Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Maruf, Nazmus Sadat, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Asif Ahmed.

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Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT – Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Tags: Asian Legends League 2026

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Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT – Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More
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Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026: Check All You Need to Know for IR vs BT – Match Timings, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming And More
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