Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, IR vs BT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Indian Royals take on Bangladesh Tigers in Match 3 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Friday, July 31. The contest marks the opening game of the tournament for both teams, with several legendary cricketers from India and Bangladesh returning to action. Featuring stars such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan, the match is expected to attract plenty of attention. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, match timing and more.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Details

Match: Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers, Match 3

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers, Match 3 Tournament: Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2)

Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2) Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Venue: Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia

Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia Time: 5:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 match live on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel.

How to Watch Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Indian Royals Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manpreet Gony, Sudeep Tyagi.

Bangladesh Tigers Probable XI: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Tushar Imran, Naeem Islam, Alok Kapali, Shuvagata Hom, Muktar Ali, Abul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Elias Sunny.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Squads

Indian Royals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Rishi Dhawan, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Naman Ojha, Ambati Rayudu, Shadab Jakati, Faiz Fazal, Anureet Singh.

Bangladesh Tigers Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dhiman Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Nadif Chowdhury, Ariful Haque, Tushar Imran, Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali, Abul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Alok Kapali, Jubair Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Maruf, Nazmus Sadat, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Asif Ahmed.