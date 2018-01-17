In the post match session, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli slams South African media, as a reporter questioned about the team selection for Centurion test. When a reporter asked Kohli about the frequent team changes which seem to have backfired in South Africa, the Indian captain was quick to respond with a befitting reply. He reminded him of the 21 matches that India has won while making regular changes and giving chances to players as per their recent forms.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave it back to the South African media at the post-match press conference after losing the second Test at Centurion. The Test match which garnered headlines over debates questioning Virat’s team selection has certainly left the Delhi batting maestro frustrated as he responded strongly when asked if he could have gone with a better team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who toyed around the South African top order in the first Test at Cape Town was dropped for Ishant Sharma who failed to leave the same impact at Centurion. KL Rahul was picked above Shikhar Dhawan while and injured Wridhiman Saha was replaced by the experienced Parthiv Patel who had a nightmare outing on the pitch as he kept dropping chances at regular intervals.

A reporter when asked Kohli about the frequent team changes which seem to have backfired in South Africa, the Indian captain was quick to respond with a befitting reply. He reminded him of the 21 matches that India has won while making regular changes and giving chances to players as per their recent forms. When asked by the media persons about fielding the best possible playing XI and his team’s overseas record, Kohli retaliated and told the reporter if he could tell him what was the best XI which he should have fielded.

“What is the best 11?” snapped Kohli when asked if India played the best combination in “sub-continental” conditions at Centurion.

“If we had won this, was this the best 11? We don’t decide the 11 according to results. You are telling me that you could have played the best 11. You tell me the best 11 and we will play that,” the skipper went on.

Here are the excerpts from the press conference:

Journalist: You talking about the team not coming together well, maybe has that been because of the changing of the selection? In all the Tests that you have been captain you have changed your line up in almost each Test. And I think you would know that to win Test matches you also need a little bit of consistency or a lot of consistency and you guys have been lacking that part. What would you put that down to and how would you basically say that you guys will continue changing your team and expect a different result?

Kohli: How many Test matches have you (South Africa) won out of 30? How many have you won. 21 wins, two losses, how many draws?

Journalist: How many in India?

Kohli: Doesn’t matter wherever we are try to do our best. I’m here to answer your questions not to fight with you.