With fortunes shining brightly on him, the 24-year-old lad finds all kind of worldly luxuries and riches at his feet. Hardik Pandya recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of him with the caption "Bling Bling".

It appears like there is no stopping Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya who has taken the world of cricket by storm ever since making his debut for the Men in Blue. With his sensational displays of late, the Surat-born explosive batsman is being rewarded with the affection of both cricket fans and national team selectors.

With fortunes shining brightly on him, the 24-year-old lad finds all kind of worldly luxuries and riches at his feet. Hardik Pandya recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of him with the caption “Bling Bling”.

Now, one can easily imagine the picture of the cricket superstar with bling written in the caption. Pandya, who was instrumental in India’s victory over England in the third Test match, could be seen wearing a gold watch, fancy shoes, class-oozing clothes and a black hat to top it all.

Mr Pandya do look dapper in the picture, doesn’t he?

💥bling bling A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:21am PDT

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More