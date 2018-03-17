Indian Super League final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick in the semi-final return leg against Pune to take his side into the finals of the ISL 2017-18 where they are set to lock horns with the defensively sound Chennaiyin FC. Mizo sniper Jeje Lalpekhlua found the back of the net twice as his side downed FC Goa to book a final clash with Bengaluru FC. The Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru will be loud and proud when the two teams walk out to play the final battle for the ultimate title.

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in the finals of the Indian Super League 2017-18 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the top prize. All eyes will be on Indian strikers Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua for leading their respective sides in the final showdown of a roller-coaster tournament. Bengaluru and Chennaiyin have been the two topmost consistent teams and deserved to be a part of the final battle for their respective first and second spot on the table. The Kanteerava will be cheering it loud for the Blues but the Super Machans wouldn’t need any inspiration as they come into the game having won it before at Bengaluru’s fortress.

Both Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have a different style of play and are coming into the finals on the back of a thumping victory in the return leg of their respective semi-final clashes against FC Goa and Pune City FC. Mizo sniper Jeje’s brace and Danpal Ganesh’s 29th-minute goal ensured a 3-0 thumping win for the Marina Machans against FC Goa in the return leg of the semi-final. Skipper Sunil Chhetri bagged a hat-trick on a historic night at the Kanteerava to help Bengaluru enter the ISL finals in their debut season. The debutant will once again look for inspiration from the likes of Chhetri, Udanta and Miku, while Chennaiyin would want its solid midfield and steel defence to halt Bengaluru’s match. We will bring you the live score and the live updates from the ISL final between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

20:05 PM IST: The teams walk out on the pitch amid big roars from the Bengaluru crowd. The Kanteerava is jam-packed and the fans are geared up for goals. Bengaluru and Chennaiyin have scored seven in their last meetings and they will only add to the tally tonight.

20:00 PM IST: TEAMS



Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Bheke, Juanan, Boithang Haokip, Erik Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (C) Formation – (3-4-3)

Subs: Lathuammawia Ralte, Nishu Kumar, Alwyn George, Toni Dovale, Daniel Segovia, Victor Perez, Zohmingliana Ralte

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjith Singh, Inigo Calderon, Mailson Alves, Henrique Sereno, Jerry Larinzuala, Dhanpal Ganesh, Bikramjit Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhkua Formation – (4-2-3-1)

Subs: Pawan Kumar, Anirush Thapa, Jaine Gavilan, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh, Jude Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi

19:45 PM IST: Chennaiyin might boast of a solid backline and an equally good defensive midfield but their real test will be today at the Kanteerava. Will they be able to contain the Chhetri-Miku duo amid the loud roars from the West Block Blues? Meanwhile, for Chennaiyin Jeje will be the lone wolf waiting for his chances in front of the Bengaluru goal.

19: 40 PM IST: Head to Head Stats

Matches played:2

Bengaluru win:1

Chennaiyin FC wins:1

19:30 PM IST: Here is all you need to know about the Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2017-18 final

When is the Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match?

The Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC will clash in the ISL finals on Saturday, March 17.

What time is the Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match?

The live broadcast of the Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Bengaluru v/s Chennai ISL final match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match being played?

The Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with BFC getting the home advantage.

Where to watch Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match live online?

The Bengaluru FC v/s Chennaiyin FC ISL final match can be live streamed online on Hotstar.

19:15 PM IST: Bengaluru FC probable starting XI:

Gurpreet Singh (GK)|| Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Nishu Kumar || Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Lenny|| Sunil Chhetri(C), Miku Fedor, Udanta Singh

Chennaiyin FC Probable starting XI:

Karanjit(GK); Martinez, Mailson Alves, Henrique Sereno, Jerry; Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh; Thoi Singh, Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, Jeje.

19:10 PM IST: Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League final showdown, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

