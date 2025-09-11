Indian Supercross Racing League announces Hyderabad as venue for round two

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 05:07:19 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first-of-its-kind franchise-based Supercross racing league, on Wednesday announced Hyderabad as the official host city for round 2 of the league.

The event officially announced GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli as the venue for ISRL Season 2’s Hyderabad races- showcasing both the state’s growing enthusiasm for the motorsports and the government’s commitment to world-class infrastructure and youth-focused sporting initiatives, a release said.

A symbolic exchange of the ISRL Helmet, along with the unveiling of the poster, took place at the event, reflecting the strong collaboration between the league and the state government in promoting the state’s sporting ecosystem, the release said.

Applauding the role of ISRL in introducing international-standard recognised motorsport to Telangana, Sports Minister, Vakiti Srihari stated that the state has always believed in empowering youth through sports by creating world-class venues and training opportunities. The GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility where dreams turn into reality and athletes are prepared to compete on the global stage for all sports.

“Motorsport, through ISRL, is a shining example of how competitiveness in sport builds character, resilience, and individual growth. By opening Telangana’s doors to such international-standard leagues, we are diversifying opportunities, creating jobs, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our investments. These platforms ignite aspirations, foster a culture of excellence, and firmly place India and Hyderabad on the global sporting map,” he said, according to the release.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of ISRL, said the announcement is a testament to both our acceptance and the deep-rooted passion for motorsport in this region.

“With ISRL, we aim to unlock remarkable sporting and entertainment opportunities for Hyderabad and its youth. The support from the Government of Telangana and SATS reflects the state’s vision of building a vibrant sports ecosystem”

With the introduction of Hyderabad to its list of host cities, ISRL continues to expand its reach while ensuring international standards of infrastructure, athlete welfare, and fan experience.

Fans can experience the thrill live this October-December across major Indian cities – Pune (Oct 25th-26th), Hyderabad (Dec 6th-7th), and Kerala (Dec 20th-21st). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: eeshan-lokhandeindian-supercross-racing-leagueisrlisrl-hyderabadisrl-hyderabad-venue-round-twoisrl-season-2vakiti-srihari

