Indian Table Tennis Star Manika Batra’s Father Passes Away

India’s top table tennis player, Manika Batra, is facing an immense personal loss. Her father, Girish Batra, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday, February 11. The family held his cremation in Inderpuri on the same day.

Manika, 29, is one of India’s most accomplished table tennis players. She has made a mark on the international stage, representing the nation with distinction. Her career reached new heights at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she captured the gold medal in both the women’s singles and women’s team events, solidifying her place as one of the premier athletes in the sport.

In addition to her gold medal success, Manika Batra achieved impressive feats at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, securing a silver in the women’s doubles and a bronze in the mixed doubles category. Her success continued at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, where she earned a bronze in mixed doubles, further showcasing her skill and determination.

Manika’s father, Girish Batra, has been a pillar of support throughout her career, and his passing has left a deep void in her life. As the family prepares for the prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor his memory, friends, family, and fans are sending their condolences to Manika during this challenging time.

Despite this tragedy, Manika’s legacy in Indian table tennis is already etched in history. Her remarkable achievements continue to inspire budding athletes, and her resilience both on and off the table will likely serve as a testament to her strength as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.

