India tour of West Indies 2019: The squad selection meet which was scheduled on Friday for the India tour of West Indies has been postponed and the now the meeting will take place after a day or two.

India tour of West Indies 2019: The senior selection committee meeting which was scheduled to be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, to shortlist India squad for a full tour of West Indies and now it is going to happen later. India is going to play 3 T20s, a few ODIs and tests against West Indies in the United States and West Indies between August 3, 2019, to September 3, 2019. MSK Prasad led selection committee was scheduled to meet in Mumbai on Friday but the meeting now will be held after a day or two from the scheduled date. There are huge anticipations form the upcoming Indian squad announcement, considering all the facts which came into light at the time of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final in which India was defeated by New Zealand.

As per the reports, Virat Kohli is going to be at rest for the India tour of West Indies. The Indian skipper is going to travel for both limited over series and the test matches. Kohli recently came back to India along with his wife and one of the most famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli has informed all the selectors that he is going to travel to the West Indies for the short format matches. As per the present scenario which has been prevailing since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhoni’s future and his position in the team, are going to be the prime focus of the selection meeting. The selection is committee is waiting for the former skipper Dhoni to clarify the rumours of his retirement and clearly state that what he is going to do in the near future as previously, former Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar also said that it is the high time for Dhoni and he should call off by himself.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App