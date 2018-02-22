Indian women T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur is ready to join Punjab Police as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The Arjuna awardee has been relieved by the Western Railway where she used to work as Office Superintendent. Distressed with the logjam, Kaur had approached the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Kaur was employed by the Western Railway under sports quota.

After a long administrative logjam, India women’s cricket superstar and T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur has finally got the job in Punjab Police as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP). Expressing his happiness about the development on Twitter, Kaur said, ” Excited about joining Punjab Police as DSP. Thank you, Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singhji for pursuing my bond waiver with Indian Railways. Your support and encouragement will always keep me motivated to deliver my best. Kaur used to work as an Office Superintendent in Western Railways. But the didn’t relieve her for a long time.

After her fabulous performances in World Cup, Punjab government offered her a DSP job in Punjab police. Indian railways citied her 5-year-bond the main reason for the gridlock. Western Railways is demanding the entire bond value to be paid back before being relieved. In Women’s World cup last year in England, Harmanpreet Kaur helped India to reach into finals. Kaur smashed unbeaten 171 runs against Australia in semi-finals. Talking about the matter to a national daily, Kaur said its been 5 months that I have not been paid any salary. I am neither getting any salary from the Punjab government nor Indian Railways.

Distressed with the logjam, Kaur had approached the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. After which, the Punjab CM raised the issue multiple times with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. In a letter he wrote, “If she is not relieved by the Indian Railways by imposing the bond, it would be not justified to reward her for outstanding performances in her field.”

Kaur was employed by the Western Railway under sports quota. Kaur, a 28-year-old women cricketer made his Test debut against England Women in the year 2014. The Punjab born women cricket all-rounder has scored 2000 plus runs in ODI cricket with the average of more than 37. Currently, Kaur is heading the Indian women cricket team in T20 International.

