Indian Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik & Reetika Qualify For Paris Olympics 2024- Deets Inside!

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu secured Olympic quotas following outstanding performances at the Asian Qualifiers. Phogat clinched a commanding 10-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy in the 50 Kg semifinal, while Anshu triumphed over Laylokhon Sobirova with an 11-0 win by technical superiority. While their wins bring them closer to representing India in the Olympics, the quotas are awarded to the country, not the individual wrestler.

Phogat’s victory was marked by her dominance in the bout, securing two points initially and adding two more with a takedown in the closing moments of the first round. With a 4-0 lead after the first round, she extended her advantage by rolling her opponent twice, ultimately winning 10-0.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets a Paris Olympics 2024 quota in the 50kg weight category. Wrestler Anshu Malik bags quota in 57 Kg weight category. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/VGifeQExsS — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

🚨VINESH WON THE OLYMPIC QUOTA!!! 🚨 Vinesh Phogat won the Paris Olympics quota for India in 50kg at Wrestling #AsianQualifiers 🎉🥳 She defeated Laura Ganikyzy (Kaz) 10-0 to win the quota. Now she will fight Uzbekistan’s Aktenge KEUNIMJAEVA in finals. 🥇#Paris2024… pic.twitter.com/VcI0vR8JeE — nnis (@nnis_sports) April 20, 2024

Anshu also secured a quota in the 57 Kg category. Her path to the quota was relatively smoother as only eight wrestlers competed in her weight category. She first defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Kalmira Bilimbekova by technical superiority and then overcame Uzbekistan’s Laylokhon Sobirova in the semifinal.

It is noteworthy that this marked Vinesh’s return to international competition since recovering from a knee injury sustained in August, which required surgery. Additionally, Reetika Hooda earned a quota by defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chang Hui Tz in the semifinal of the 76 Kg category.