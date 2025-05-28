Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines With Triple-Double

Tyrese Haliburton's triple-double lifts the Indiana Pacers past the Knicks 130-121 in Game 4 of the East Finals, putting them one win away from the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton delivered a historic postseason performance with 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without a single turnover, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse gives the Pacers a 3-1 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, placing them just one win away from their second-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Game 5 is set for Thursday night in New York, where Indiana has a chance to close out the series.

Haliburton’s sensational triple-double also featured four steals in what was only his second career postseason triple-double. With his father, John Haliburton, watching from the stands, and backed by a crowd that included former Pacers stars Jermaine O’Neal and Lance Stephenson, the 24-year-old guard energized a stadium filled with emotion and gold jerseys.

Pascal Siakam added 30 points, while Obi Toppin hit a decisive 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining to seal the win. The Pacers have now gone over two months without losing back-to-back games, maintaining remarkable consistency since March 10.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 31 points, with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 24 points and 12 rebounds, and OG Anunoby contributing 22 points. Despite their offensive effort, New York failed to overcome another double-digit deficit, marking the first time in the series that the home team won.

The crowd in Indianapolis was star-studded. Alongside Haliburton’s father and Pacers alumni were WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, rappers Rob 49 and 50 Cent, and music legends John Mellencamp and Jelly Roll. Meanwhile, Knicks supporters included famous names like Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, and Ben Stiller.

From the outset, it was one of the most exciting games of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Both teams shot over 70% for much of the first quarter, with Indiana surging to a 43-35 lead. The Knicks clawed back in the second quarter, taking the lead three times, the last at 64-63. However, Haliburton guided the Pacers to a 6-0 closing run for a 69-64 halftime lead just two rebounds shy of his triple-double at that point.

The Pacers came out even stronger after the break, launching a 9-2 run and ending the third quarter with a 102-91 lead. Early in the fourth, Siakam capped a 9-3 run to give Indiana a 110-96 cushion. Though New York narrowed the margin to six points three times, their momentum was halted when Towns injured his left knee with just over two minutes left, exiting the game in visible pain.

The Pacers will now head to Madison Square Garden with a commanding 3-1 lead, fueled by Haliburton’s heroic performance and a relentless team effort that’s kept their playoff hopes burning bright.

