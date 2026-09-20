India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 20: India Eye Medal in Women’s Cricket | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 20: India will look to open its medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 20), with athletes competing across several disciplines in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza will have the first opportunity to win a medal for India when she competes in the women’s singles bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto. Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will also aim for medals in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Hockey action begins for both the Indian men’s and women’s teams, while athletes will also compete in table tennis, swimming, mixed martial arts and wushu. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events and fixtures for Sunday.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 20: Medal Events and Fixtures

Early Morning: Teqball – Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in the women’s singles bronze medal match.

Teqball – Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in the women’s singles bronze medal match. Morning: Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 10m air rifle individual qualifying and team final.

Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 10m air rifle individual qualifying and team final. Morning: Hockey – India vs Uzbekistan in the women’s Pool B match.

Hockey – India vs Uzbekistan in the women’s Pool B match. Morning: Hockey – India vs Indonesia in the men’s Pool A match.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Full Schedule for Sunday, September 20

7:10 AM: Mixed Martial Arts – Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in the women’s traditional 60kg quarterfinal.

Mixed Martial Arts – Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in the women’s traditional 60kg quarterfinal. 9:00 AM: Table Tennis – India vs Indonesia in the men’s team Group F match.

Table Tennis – India vs Indonesia in the men’s team Group F match. 10:30 AM: Cricket – India vs Bangladesh in the women’s semifinal.

Cricket – India vs Bangladesh in the women’s semifinal. 11:00 AM: Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, subject to qualification.

Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, subject to qualification. 11:00 AM: Mixed Martial Arts – Varun Sanyal vs TBC in the men’s traditional 77kg quarterfinal.

Mixed Martial Arts – Varun Sanyal vs TBC in the men’s traditional 77kg quarterfinal. 11:30 AM: Hockey – India vs Indonesia in the men’s Pool A match.

Hockey – India vs Indonesia in the men’s Pool A match. 11:30 AM: Badminton – India vs Kazakhstan in the women’s team first round.

Badminton – India vs Kazakhstan in the women’s team first round. 12:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Singapore in the women’s team Group F match.

Table Tennis – India vs Singapore in the women’s team Group F match. 3:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Iran in the men’s team Group F match.

Table Tennis – India vs Iran in the men’s team Group F match. 3:10 PM: Wushu – Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in the women’s 52kg Sanda round of 16.

Wushu – Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in the women’s 52kg Sanda round of 16. 4:50 PM: Wushu – Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in the men’s 75kg Sanda round of 16.

India’s Key Medal Contenders on September 20

Quimcy Dsouza will compete for a bronze medal in teqball against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto after missing out on a place in the women’s singles final. India’s shooting contingent of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will also be in contention for medals in the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events. The Indian women’s cricket team will face Bangladesh in the semifinal, while both hockey teams begin their respective campaigns.

Where to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 events live on the Sony Sports Network. The availability of specific events may vary depending on the competition schedule.

How to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live Streaming?

The Asian Games 2026 events can be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India, subject to coverage and availability.