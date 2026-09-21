LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India's schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men's and women's kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. Here is the complete schedule of India's medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures
India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 07:17 IST

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India’s schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. The men’s team will face hosts Japan, while the women’s team will take on Bangladesh. India’s shooters, including Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Patil, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Raiza Dhillon, will also be in action. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Full India Schedule at Asian Games 2026 Today, September 21

Badminton

  • 11:30 AM: Men’s team Round 1 – India vs Bangladesh (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila)

Boxing

  • 8:30 AM onwards: Men’s 70kg Round of 32 – Sumit Kundu (India) vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand)

Hockey

  • 9:30 AM: Women’s Pool B – India vs Indonesia

Kabaddi

  • 9:45 AM: Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan
  • 4:15 PM: Women’s team Group A – India vs Bangladesh

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 8:30 AM: Women’s Traditional -60kg semi-final – Suchika Tariyal (India) vs Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore)

Sepaktakraw

  • 5:30 AM: Men’s team regu preliminary Group B – India vs Japan

Shooting

  • 6:15 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil
  • 6:15 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle team final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil
  • 6:30 AM: Men’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
  • 6:30 AM: Men’s skeet team Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
  • 6:30 AM: Women’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
  • 6:30 AM: Women’s skeet team Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
  • 9:00 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle individual final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil (if qualified)

Soft Tennis

  • 5:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 1 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia)
  • 6:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 3 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia)
  • 7:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 6 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Yeon-hwa Kim and Jaekyu Park (South Korea)
  • 10:30 AM: Mixed doubles quarter-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)
  • 12:00 PM: Mixed doubles semi-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)
  • 1:30 PM: Mixed doubles gold medal match – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)

Swimming

  • 6:32 AM: Men’s 50m backstroke heat 2 – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj
  • 6:46 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle heat 2 – Akash Mani
  • 6:50 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle heat 4 – Heer Gitesh Shah
  • 7:10 AM: Men’s 100m breaststroke heat 2 – Danush Suresh
  • 7:44 AM: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heat 2 – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar
  • 1:30 PM: Men’s 50m backstroke final – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj (if qualified)
  • 1:42 PM: Men’s 50m freestyle final – Akash Mani and Heer Gitesh Shah (if qualified)
  • 2:08 PM: Men’s 100m breaststroke final – Danush Suresh (if qualified)
  • 2:43 PM: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar (if qualified)

Table Tennis

  • 6:30 AM: Women’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan
  • 3:30 PM: Men’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan

Wushu

  • 5:30 AM: Women’s changquan final – Nyeman Wangsu
  • 2:30 PM onwards: Women’s sanda 60kg Round of 16 – Roshibina Devi (India) vs Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh)
  • 2:30 PM onwards: Men’s sanda 56kg Round of 16 – Aryan (India) vs Shahzada Safi (Afghanistan)

India’s Medal Events at Asian Games 2026 on September 21

India’s key medal events on Monday include the men’s 10m air rifle team final at 6:15 AM, the men’s 10m air rifle individual final at 9:00 AM, the women’s changquan final at 5:30 AM and the mixed doubles gold medal match in soft tennis at 1:30 PM, subject to qualification where applicable.

You Might Be Interested In

Where to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network, subject to event-wise broadcast availability.

How to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live Streaming?

Viewers can stream India’s Asian Games 2026 events live on the SonyLIV app and website, subject to event availability and regional coverage.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

Suryakumar Yadav To Part Ways With Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027? Ex-India T20I Skipper Breaks Silence On Rumours

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City Claim High-Scoring Contest Against Sunderland To Maintain Winning Run

AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century

Asian Games 2026: Jay Shah Hails Smriti Mandhana After Huge Milestone — ‘You Are Lifting Women’s Cricket To New Heights’

Why Has Umesh Yadav Decided To Leave Vidarbha After 18 Years? Discarded Indian Pacer To Play For Another Team In Upcoming Domestic Season

LATEST NEWS

Should New-Car Owners Consider Zero Depreciation from the First Policy Year?

Lucknow Biryani Seller Kicked, Punched And Beaten With Belts Over ‘Banned Meat’ Suspicion; Here’s What Happened Next

Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

Why Has Umesh Yadav Decided To Leave Vidarbha After 18 Years? Discarded Indian Pacer To Play For Another Team In Upcoming Domestic Season

Barcelona Injury News: Star Defender Injures Left Thigh! When Will He Return? Replacement Revealed

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ODI World Cup 2027? Sanath Jayasuriya Offers His Verdict On Team India Legends

Nationwide Bank Strike: SBI Issues Customer Advisory; Check Strike Dates, What Will Remain Open & Closed

India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

QUICK LINKS