India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India’s schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. The men’s team will face hosts Japan, while the women’s team will take on Bangladesh. India’s shooters, including Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Patil, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Raiza Dhillon, will also be in action. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Full India Schedule at Asian Games 2026 Today, September 21

Badminton

11:30 AM: Men’s team Round 1 – India vs Bangladesh (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila)

Boxing

8:30 AM onwards: Men’s 70kg Round of 32 – Sumit Kundu (India) vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand)

Hockey

9:30 AM: Women’s Pool B – India vs Indonesia

Kabaddi

9:45 AM: Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan

Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan 4:15 PM: Women’s team Group A – India vs Bangladesh

Mixed Martial Arts

8:30 AM: Women’s Traditional -60kg semi-final – Suchika Tariyal (India) vs Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore)

Sepaktakraw

5:30 AM: Men’s team regu preliminary Group B – India vs Japan

Shooting

6:15 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil

Men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil 6:15 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle team final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil

Men’s 10m air rifle team final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil 6:30 AM: Men’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Men’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan 6:30 AM: Men’s skeet team Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Men’s skeet team Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan 6:30 AM: Women’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan

Women’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan 6:30 AM: Women’s skeet team Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan

Women’s skeet team Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan 9:00 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle individual final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil (if qualified)

Soft Tennis

5:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 1 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia)

Mixed doubles Group B Match 1 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia) 6:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 3 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia)

Mixed doubles Group B Match 3 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia) 7:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 6 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Yeon-hwa Kim and Jaekyu Park (South Korea)

Mixed doubles Group B Match 6 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Yeon-hwa Kim and Jaekyu Park (South Korea) 10:30 AM: Mixed doubles quarter-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)

Mixed doubles quarter-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified) 12:00 PM: Mixed doubles semi-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)

Mixed doubles semi-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified) 1:30 PM: Mixed doubles gold medal match – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)

Swimming

6:32 AM: Men’s 50m backstroke heat 2 – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj

Men’s 50m backstroke heat 2 – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj 6:46 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle heat 2 – Akash Mani

Men’s 50m freestyle heat 2 – Akash Mani 6:50 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle heat 4 – Heer Gitesh Shah

Men’s 50m freestyle heat 4 – Heer Gitesh Shah 7:10 AM: Men’s 100m breaststroke heat 2 – Danush Suresh

Men’s 100m breaststroke heat 2 – Danush Suresh 7:44 AM: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heat 2 – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar

Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heat 2 – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar 1:30 PM: Men’s 50m backstroke final – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj (if qualified)

Men’s 50m backstroke final – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj (if qualified) 1:42 PM: Men’s 50m freestyle final – Akash Mani and Heer Gitesh Shah (if qualified)

Men’s 50m freestyle final – Akash Mani and Heer Gitesh Shah (if qualified) 2:08 PM: Men’s 100m breaststroke final – Danush Suresh (if qualified)

Men’s 100m breaststroke final – Danush Suresh (if qualified) 2:43 PM: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar (if qualified)

Table Tennis

6:30 AM: Women’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan

Women’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan 3:30 PM: Men’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan

Wushu

5:30 AM: Women’s changquan final – Nyeman Wangsu

Women’s changquan final – Nyeman Wangsu 2:30 PM onwards: Women’s sanda 60kg Round of 16 – Roshibina Devi (India) vs Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh)

Women’s sanda 60kg Round of 16 – Roshibina Devi (India) vs Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh) 2:30 PM onwards: Men’s sanda 56kg Round of 16 – Aryan (India) vs Shahzada Safi (Afghanistan)

India’s Medal Events at Asian Games 2026 on September 21

India’s key medal events on Monday include the men’s 10m air rifle team final at 6:15 AM, the men’s 10m air rifle individual final at 9:00 AM, the women’s changquan final at 5:30 AM and the mixed doubles gold medal match in soft tennis at 1:30 PM, subject to qualification where applicable.

Where to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network, subject to event-wise broadcast availability.

How to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live Streaming?

Viewers can stream India’s Asian Games 2026 events live on the SonyLIV app and website, subject to event availability and regional coverage.