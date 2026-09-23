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Home > Sports News > India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 23: Another action-packed day is in store at the Asian Games 2026, with Indian athletes looking to increase their medal tally on Day 4 in Aichi-Nagoya. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will feature in the individual and team events of the 10m air pistol, while Indian weightlifting legend Mirabai Chanu will aim to clinch her first Asian Games medal in the women's 49kg category. Here is the full schedule of India's medal events and important fixtures on Wednesday, September 23.

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 09:19 IST

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 23: Another action-packed day is in store at the Asian Games 2026, with Indian athletes looking to increase their medal tally on Day 4 in Aichi-Nagoya. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will feature in the individual and team events of the 10m air pistol, while Indian weightlifting legend Mirabai Chanu will aim to clinch her first Asian Games medal in the women’s 49kg category. The Indian women’s hockey team will face Thailand, while the Indian men’s badminton team will take on China in the semifinal after defeating Japan in the quarterfinals. Here is the full schedule of India’s medal events and important fixtures on Wednesday, September 23.

India at Asian Games 2026: Match and Event Details

  • Event: Asian Games 2026, Aichi-Nagoya
  • Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
  • Day: Day 4
  • Timings: All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • Key Indian Athletes in Action: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Roshibina Devi

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today: Full List of Events

  • 6:15 AM: Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh in the women’s 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final.
  • 6:30 AM: Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s skeet individual and team final, Day 3.
  • 6:30 AM: Shooting – Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s skeet individual qualification and final, Day 3.
  • 9:00 AM: Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final, if they qualify.
  • 10:00 AM: Weightlifting – Mirabai Chanu in the women’s 49kg medal event.
  • 11:30 AM: Hockey – India vs Thailand in the women’s Pool B match.
  • 11:30 AM: Badminton – India vs China in the men’s team semifinal.
  • 1:30 PM: Weightlifting – Gyaneshwari Yadav in the women’s 53kg medal event.
  • 1:38 PM: Swimming – Benedicton Beniston and Sajan Prakash in the men’s 100m butterfly final, if they qualify.
  • 1:54 PM: Swimming – Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil in the men’s 200m freestyle final, if they qualify.
  • 2:30 PM: Wushu – Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas of Indonesia in the women’s 60kg semifinal.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action in Shooting

Manu Bhaker will be one of the major Indian athletes in action on Wednesday as she competes in the women’s 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final alongside Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh. The individual final is scheduled for 9:00 AM, subject to qualification. Indian shooters will also compete in the men’s and women’s skeet events.

You Might Be Interested In

Mirabai Chanu Eyes First Asian Games Medal

Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women’s 49kg medal event at 10:00 AM. The Olympic medallist will aim to secure her first Asian Games medal. Gyaneshwari Yadav will also be in action later in the day in the women’s 53kg category at 1:30 PM.

India vs China Badminton Semifinal

The Indian men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal at 11:30 AM. India booked its place in the last four after defeating Japan in the quarterfinals and will now aim to secure a place in the gold-medal contest.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team vs Thailand

The Indian women’s hockey team will take on Thailand in a Pool B match at 11:30 AM. India enter the contest after recording back-to-back victories and will look to maintain its momentum in the tournament.

Roshibina Devi in Wushu Semifinal

Roshibina Devi will compete against Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s 60kg semifinal at 2:30 PM. The bout will be one of the key Indian events in the afternoon session.

India at Asian Games 2026: Swimming Medal Events

Benedicton Beniston and Sajan Prakash are scheduled to compete in the men’s 100m butterfly final at 1:38 PM, provided they qualify. Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil will feature in the men’s 200m freestyle final at 1:54 PM, subject to qualification.

Where to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live?

Fans can follow India’s Asian Games 2026 events through the official broadcast and live-streaming platforms available in India. Live updates, results and event-wise coverage will also be available through sports news platforms and the official Asian Games coverage.

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India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

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India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Action for Glory | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

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