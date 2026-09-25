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Home > Sports News > India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: India will continue its campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25), with several athletes and teams in action on Day 6. Indian shooters will have medal opportunities in the 10m air pistol mixed team and men's 50m rifle 3 positions events, while athletics will feature four medal events. India's kabaddi teams will also take part in their respective semifinal matches, with table tennis, weightlifting and other events adding to the day's schedule.

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 07:47 IST

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: India will continue its campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25), with several athletes and teams in action on Day 6. Indian shooters will have medal opportunities in the 10m air pistol mixed team and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions events, while athletics will feature four medal events. India’s kabaddi teams will also take part in their respective semifinal matches, with table tennis, weightlifting and other events adding to the day’s schedule.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 25

  • 8:30 AM: Shooting – Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team final.
  • 9:30 AM: Kabaddi – India vs Nepal in women’s kabaddi semifinal.
  • 10:30 AM: Shooting – APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final, if they qualify.
  • 10:45 AM: Kabaddi – India vs Thailand in men’s kabaddi semifinal.
  • 1:30 PM: Weightlifting – Nirupama Devi in women’s 61kg medal event.
  • 3:35 PM: Athletics – Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon in women’s shot put final.
  • 3:45 PM: Table Tennis – Manush Shah and Diya Chitale vs Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China in mixed doubles semifinal.
  • 4:33 PM: Athletics – Sindhusree Ganesha and Baranica Elangoval in women’s pole vault final.
  • 5:02 PM: Athletics – Gulveer Singh in men’s 10,000m medal event.
  • 5:10 PM: Athletics – Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar in men’s hammer throw medal event.

India’s Medal Events on Day 6

India will have multiple medal opportunities on Friday, with shooting, weightlifting and athletics featuring prominently. The shooting schedule includes the 10m air pistol mixed team final and the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final, subject to qualification. Athletics will also offer medals in the women’s shot put, women’s pole vault, men’s 10,000m and men’s hammer throw events.

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Indian Kabaddi Teams in Semifinal Action

Both India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will be in action in the semifinals on Friday. The women’s team will face Nepal at 9:30 AM, while the men’s team will take on Thailand at 10:45 AM. Both teams will be looking to secure places in their respective gold-medal matches.

Divya Chitale in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

Diya Chitale and Manush Shah will represent India in the mixed doubles semifinal against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha at 3:45 PM. The Indian pair will have a place in the final at stake in their semifinal encounter.

India’s Athletics Medal Events

  • Women’s Shot Put Final: Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon – 3:35 PM.
  • Women’s Pole Vault Final: Sindhusree Ganesha and Baranica Elangoval – 4:33 PM.
  • Men’s 10,000m: Gulveer Singh – 5:02 PM.
  • Men’s Hammer Throw: Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar – 5:10 PM.

Indian Shooters in Action

India’s shooters will have two significant opportunities on Day 6. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh will compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team final at 8:30 AM, while APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar are scheduled to compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at 10:30 AM if they qualify.

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India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

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