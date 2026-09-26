India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 26: India Men’s, Women’s Team Eye Gold in Kabaddi | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 26: It’s another exciting day for Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as they look to add to the country’s medal tally on Saturday, September 26. The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will have a chance to win gold medals as they face Iran in their respective finals.

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the men’s shot put final, while Praveen Chitravel will aim for a podium finish in the men’s triple jump final. Tejaswin Shankar will also begin his decathlon campaign, with five of the 10 events scheduled for Saturday.

Several Indian athletes will compete in medal events across shooting and athletics, while the squash players will aim to secure places in the finals. Here is the full schedule of India’s events on Saturday (Sep 26), including the gold medal contests and other medal events.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 26

9:30 AM IST: Kabaddi – India vs Iran in the women’s final (medal event).

Kabaddi – India vs Iran in the women’s final (medal event). 9:30 AM IST: Shooting – Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual final.

Shooting – Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual final. 10:35 AM IST: Squash – Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the women’s singles semifinal.

Squash – Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the women’s singles semifinal. 11:15 AM IST: Squash – Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan in the men’s singles semifinal.

Squash – Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan in the men’s singles semifinal. 2:30 PM IST: Kabaddi – India vs Iran in the men’s final (medal event).

Kabaddi – India vs Iran in the men’s final (medal event). 4:30 PM IST: Athletics – Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh in the men’s shot put final (medal event).

Athletics – Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh in the men’s shot put final (medal event). 5:05 PM IST: Athletics – Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump final (medal event).

Athletics – Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump final (medal event). 6:15 PM IST: Athletics – Prachi and Kiran in the women’s 400m final (medal event).

Athletics – Prachi and Kiran in the women’s 400m final (medal event). 6:33 PM IST: Athletics – Vishal TK in the men’s 400m final (medal event).

Athletics – Vishal TK in the men’s 400m final (medal event). 6:45 PM IST: Athletics – Pooja and Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 1500m final (medal event).