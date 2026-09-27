India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 27: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Eye Historic Gold| Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026: India will have several opportunities to add to its medal tally on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday (Sep 27). Squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will compete in the men’s and women’s singles gold medal matches, respectively, as they look to secure historic titles. In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar will continue his decathlon campaign, while Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will feature in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. Several other Indian athletes will also compete in medal events throughout the day. Here is the complete schedule of India’s gold medal events on Sunday (Sep 27), with all timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sunday (Sep 27)

10:00 AM – Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur will compete in the women’s 69kg category medal event.

Harjinder Kaur will compete in the women’s 69kg category medal event. 12:30 PM – Squash: Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in the men’s singles gold medal match.

Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in the men’s singles gold medal match. 1:30 PM – Squash: Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in the women’s singles gold medal match.

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in the women’s singles gold medal match. 3:35 PM – Athletics: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women’s long jump final.

Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women’s long jump final. 3:55 PM – Athletics: Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland will feature in the women’s 200m final.

Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland will feature in the women’s 200m final. 4:05 PM – Athletics: Animesh Kujur will compete in the men’s 200m final.

Animesh Kujur will compete in the men’s 200m final. 4:15 PM – Athletics: Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram will participate in the men’s high jump final.

Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram will participate in the men’s high jump final. 4:53 PM – Athletics: Nandhini Kongan will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles medal event.

Nandhini Kongan will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles medal event. 5:52 PM onwards – Athletics: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will take part in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Key Indian Athletes to Watch on Sunday (Sep 27)

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will headline India’s squash campaign as they take on Malaysian opponents in the men’s and women’s singles gold medal matches. In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar will aim to make the most of the remaining five events in the decathlon, while Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will compete for medals in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. India’s long jump, sprint, high jump and hurdles athletes will also be in action across the day’s medal events.