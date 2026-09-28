India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 28: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Lead India’s Gold Medal Hopes| Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026: Indian athletes will be in action across shooting, athletics, boxing and kurash as the Asian Games 2026 continue on Monday (Sep 28). Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will headline India’s shooting campaign in the women’s 25m pistol event, while Sreeshankar Murali and Gulveer Singh will be among the key athletes competing in athletics finals. India will also have medal opportunities in several track and field events. Meanwhile, the Indian men’s cricket team will face Afghanistan in the quarterfinal of the men’s T20 competition. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events for the day, with all timings in IST.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Monday (Sep 28): Full List of Medal Events

6:10 AM: Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol individual qualification (rapid) and team final.

Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol individual qualification (rapid) and team final. 10:45 AM: Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol individual final, subject to qualification.

Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol individual final, subject to qualification. 2:35 PM: Athletics – Seema and Sanya Yadav in the women’s discus throw final.

Athletics – Seema and Sanya Yadav in the women’s discus throw final. 3:53 PM: Athletics – Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan in the women’s 400m hurdles final.

Athletics – Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan in the women’s 400m hurdles final. 4:03 PM: Athletics – Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in the men’s 400m hurdles final.

Athletics – Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in the men’s 400m hurdles final. 4:13 PM: Athletics – Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Athletics – Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final. 4:25 PM: Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in the men’s long jump final.

Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in the men’s long jump final. 4:35 PM: Athletics – Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh in the men’s 1500m final.

Athletics – Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh in the men’s 1500m final. 4:45 PM: Athletics – Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the men’s javelin throw final.

Athletics – Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the men’s javelin throw final. 5:13 PM: Athletics – Seema and Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 5000m final.

Athletics – Seema and Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 5000m final. 6:34 PM: Athletics – India’s Abinaya Rajarajan, Tamanna, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Sudeshna Shivankar in the women’s 4x100m relay final.

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat Lead India’s Shooting Medal Hopes

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will compete in the women’s 25m pistol event, with the qualification and team final scheduled for 6:10 AM IST. The individual final is scheduled for 10:45 AM IST, provided the Indian shooters qualify.

Sreeshankar Murali and Gulveer Singh in Athletics Action

India will have several medal opportunities in athletics on Monday (Sep 28). Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon will compete in the men’s long jump final at 4:25 PM IST, while Gulveer Singh and Yoonus Shah will take part in the men’s 1500m final at 4:35 PM IST. Avinash Sable will also be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at 4:13 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Men’s T20 Quarterfinal

The Indian men’s cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will take on Afghanistan in the second quarterfinal of the men’s T20 competition on Monday (Sep 28). The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.