LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: India will look to add more medals on the 10th day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday (Sep 29), with athletics, boxing, shooting and kurash providing several opportunities. Gulveer Singh, who has already won two medals at the Games, will aim to complete a hat-trick in the men's 5000m final alongside Avinash Sable. Here is the full schedule of India's gold medal events and other key events on Tuesday.

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events
India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 07:01 IST

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: India will look to add more medals on the 10th day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday (Sep 29), with athletics, boxing, shooting and kurash providing several opportunities. Gulveer Singh, who has already won two medals at the Games, will aim to complete a hat-trick in the men’s 5000m final alongside Avinash Sable. Indian boxers Ankush Panghal, Parveen and Narender will also be in action in their respective semifinal bouts, while India’s trap shooters will target medals in the individual events. Here is the full schedule of India’s gold medal events and other key events on Tuesday.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29

  • 10:30 AM: Shooting – Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women’s trap individual final (if they qualify).
  • 11:00 AM: Boxing – Ankush Panghal vs Fazilddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men’s 80kg semifinal.
  • 11:30 AM: Boxing – Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men’s 90+kg semifinal.
  • 12:00 PM: Shooting – Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men’s trap individual final (if they qualify).
  • 2:50 PM: Athletics – Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men’s pole vault final (medal event).
  • 3:35 PM: Athletics – Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump final (medal event).
  • 4:05 PM: Athletics – Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women’s hammer throw final (medal event).
  • 4:20 PM: Athletics – Pooja in women’s 800m final (medal event).
  • 4:35 PM: Athletics – Mohammed Afsal in men’s 800m final (medal event).
  • 4:45 PM: Athletics – Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men’s 5000m final (medal event).
  • 5:18 PM: Athletics – India in 4 x 100m mixed relay final (medal event).
  • 5:35 PM: Athletics – India in women’s 4x400m relay final (medal event).
  • 5:47 PM: Athletics – India in men’s 4x400m relay final (medal event).

Gulveer Singh Eyes Hat-Trick of Medals

Gulveer Singh will be one of India’s biggest medal contenders on Tuesday as he competes in the men’s 5000m final. The Indian athlete has already secured two medals at the Asian Games 2026 and will aim to add another medal to his tally. He will be joined by Avinash Sable in the 5000m final.

You Might Be Interested In

Indian Boxers in Action

India will have multiple boxing semifinal appearances on Tuesday. Ankush Panghal will face Uzbekistan’s Fazilddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal, while Narender will take on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s 90+kg semifinal. Parveen is also scheduled to be in action in the boxing semifinals.

India’s Shooting Schedule

Indian shooters will compete in the trap events on Tuesday. Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat are scheduled to feature in the women’s trap individual final if they qualify, while Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi will compete in the men’s trap individual final if they make the cut.

India’s Athletics Medal Events

Athletics will headline India’s medal schedule on Tuesday, with Indian athletes competing across pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 800m, 5000m and relay finals. The day’s athletics programme will conclude with India’s men’s 4x400m relay final at 5:47 PM IST.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue

WWE RAW 28th September Full Fight Card: When And Where to Watch as Oba Femi Returns to Adress Vision? Check Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 29: Gulveer Singh in Action | Timing, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Gulveer Singh, Esha Singh, Murali Sreeshankar Win Silver — Check Full Standings

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

LATEST NEWS

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

‘Focus On Quality, Not Just Branding’: Rs 35,000 Nish Hair Wig Hair Fall Complaint Goes Viral; CEO Parul Gulati Reacts

Riya Sen MMS Controversy Explained: What Happened In 2005 And How The Viral Video Affected Her Career

What Went Into Making Ranbir Kapoor Lord Rama? Ramayana Makers Give A Special BTS Glimpse On His Birthday

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?

Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

QUICK LINKS