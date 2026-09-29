India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: India will look to add more medals on the 10th day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday (Sep 29), with athletics, boxing, shooting and kurash providing several opportunities. Gulveer Singh, who has already won two medals at the Games, will aim to complete a hat-trick in the men’s 5000m final alongside Avinash Sable. Indian boxers Ankush Panghal, Parveen and Narender will also be in action in their respective semifinal bouts, while India’s trap shooters will target medals in the individual events. Here is the full schedule of India’s gold medal events and other key events on Tuesday.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29

10:30 AM: Shooting – Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women’s trap individual final (if they qualify).

Shooting – Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women’s trap individual final (if they qualify). 11:00 AM: Boxing – Ankush Panghal vs Fazilddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men’s 80kg semifinal.

Boxing – Ankush Panghal vs Fazilddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men’s 80kg semifinal. 11:30 AM: Boxing – Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men’s 90+kg semifinal.

Boxing – Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men’s 90+kg semifinal. 12:00 PM: Shooting – Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men’s trap individual final (if they qualify).

Shooting – Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men’s trap individual final (if they qualify). 2:50 PM: Athletics – Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men’s pole vault final (medal event).

Athletics – Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men’s pole vault final (medal event). 3:35 PM: Athletics – Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump final (medal event).

Athletics – Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump final (medal event). 4:05 PM: Athletics – Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women’s hammer throw final (medal event).

Athletics – Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women’s hammer throw final (medal event). 4:20 PM: Athletics – Pooja in women’s 800m final (medal event).

Athletics – Pooja in women’s 800m final (medal event). 4:35 PM: Athletics – Mohammed Afsal in men’s 800m final (medal event).

Athletics – Mohammed Afsal in men’s 800m final (medal event). 4:45 PM: Athletics – Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men’s 5000m final (medal event).

Athletics – Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men’s 5000m final (medal event). 5:18 PM: Athletics – India in 4 x 100m mixed relay final (medal event).

Athletics – India in 4 x 100m mixed relay final (medal event). 5:35 PM: Athletics – India in women’s 4x400m relay final (medal event).

Athletics – India in women’s 4x400m relay final (medal event). 5:47 PM: Athletics – India in men’s 4x400m relay final (medal event).

Gulveer Singh Eyes Hat-Trick of Medals

Gulveer Singh will be one of India’s biggest medal contenders on Tuesday as he competes in the men’s 5000m final. The Indian athlete has already secured two medals at the Asian Games 2026 and will aim to add another medal to his tally. He will be joined by Avinash Sable in the 5000m final.

Indian Boxers in Action

India will have multiple boxing semifinal appearances on Tuesday. Ankush Panghal will face Uzbekistan’s Fazilddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal, while Narender will take on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s 90+kg semifinal. Parveen is also scheduled to be in action in the boxing semifinals.

India’s Shooting Schedule

Indian shooters will compete in the trap events on Tuesday. Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat are scheduled to feature in the women’s trap individual final if they qualify, while Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi will compete in the men’s trap individual final if they make the cut.

India’s Athletics Medal Events

Athletics will headline India’s medal schedule on Tuesday, with Indian athletes competing across pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 800m, 5000m and relay finals. The day’s athletics programme will conclude with India’s men’s 4x400m relay final at 5:47 PM IST.