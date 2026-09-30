India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 30: Archers, Wrestlers Eye Gold as India Try to Jump in Tally | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 30: It is Day 11 of the Asian Games 2026, with Indian athletes set to compete in several events on Wednesday (Sep 30). With athletics action over, India will have medal opportunities in archery, wrestling, squash and other disciplines. India’s compound archery teams will compete in the semifinals of their respective events, while Neeru Dhanda, who won the women’s trap individual gold on Tuesday, will return for the mixed team qualification and medal event. The Indian women’s hockey team will also face South Korea in the semifinals. Here is the full schedule of India’s events and gold medal contests on Wednesday.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Wednesday (Sep 30)

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

5:55 AM: Archery – India vs South Korea in the compound women’s team semifinals, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches.

Archery – India vs South Korea in the compound women’s team semifinals, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches. 7:23 AM: Wrestling – Nisha in the women’s freestyle 68kg round of 16 bout, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Wrestling – Nisha in the women’s freestyle 68kg round of 16 bout, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. 7:30 AM onwards: Judo – Asmita Dev in the women’s 48kg elimination rounds, repechage and medal bouts.

Judo – Asmita Dev in the women’s 48kg elimination rounds, repechage and medal bouts. 7:47 AM onwards: Wrestling – Sunil Kumar in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal bout, followed by the semifinal and final.

Wrestling – Sunil Kumar in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal bout, followed by the semifinal and final. 7:55 AM: Archery – India vs Thailand in the compound mixed team semifinals, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches.

Archery – India vs Thailand in the compound mixed team semifinals, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches. 10:55 AM: Archery – India vs South Korea in the compound men’s team semifinals, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches.

Archery – India vs South Korea in the compound men’s team semifinals, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches. 11:00 AM: Shooting – India in the trap mixed team final, if they qualify.

Shooting – India in the trap mixed team final, if they qualify. 4:36 PM onwards: Sport Climbing – Joga Purty in the women’s speed 4 quarterfinal, followed by the semifinals and final.

India’s Medal Hopes on Day 11 of Asian Games 2026

India will look to add to its medal tally through archery, wrestling, judo, shooting and sport climbing on Wednesday (Sep 30). The compound archery teams will be aiming to progress from the semifinals to the medal matches, while Nisha and Sunil Kumar will look to advance through their respective wrestling events.

Neeru Dhanda, fresh from winning the women’s trap individual gold on Tuesday, will also be in action in the mixed team event, with India aiming to secure another medal. The Indian women’s hockey team will face South Korea in the semifinals as it looks to move closer to a place in the final.