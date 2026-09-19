India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 19: Quimcy Dsouza Starts Medal Hunt; Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat to Lead at Opening Ceremony

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 19: India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign gets its ceremonial start on Saturday (Sep 19), with the grand Opening Ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. However, India’s medal hunt has already begun in teqball, with Quimcy Dsouza set to lead the country’s early challenge. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent as flagbearers during the Parade of Nations. Here are all the details about India’s schedule for Saturday, September 19, including the Opening Ceremony and teqball action.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Details

Event: Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: Paloma Mizuho Stadium, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Paloma Mizuho Stadium, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Time: 2:30 PM IST onwards

2:30 PM IST onwards Indian Flagbearers: Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat

Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat to Lead India at Opening Ceremony

Two-time Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and shot putter Pawan Sehrawat have been named India’s flagbearers for the Parade of Nations at the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony.

Quimcy Dsouza Starts India’s Medal Hunt in Teqball

India’s medal pursuit is already underway in teqball, which is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Quimcy Dsouza is scheduled to compete in the women’s singles semi-final against Indonesia’s Sumaya at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center early on Saturday.

The world No. 24 secured her place in the semi-finals after winning both her Group A matches on Friday. Dsouza defeated Japan’s world No. 7 Yuina Sakamoto 2-1 before beating Cambodia’s DY Koemyean 2-0 to progress to the knockout stage. She was subsequently handed a bye in the quarter-finals.

A defeat in the semi-final will not end Dsouza’s medal hopes, as she will drop into the bronze medal match on Sunday. She has also qualified for the mixed doubles bronze medal match alongside Mohamed Anas Imran Beg.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today: September 19

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

6:30 AM: Teqball Women’s Singles Semi-final – Quimcy Dsouza (IND) vs Sumaya (INA)

Teqball Women’s Singles Semi-final – Quimcy Dsouza (IND) vs Sumaya (INA) 2:30 PM onwards: Opening Ceremony – Parade of Nations