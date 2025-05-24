India’s England Tour Test Squad: Why Jasprit Bumrah Won’t Play All 5 Test Matches

With Bumrah’s participation expected to be limited, the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh over Mukesh Kumar was a key decision.

Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India’s squad for the upcoming five-Test series against England starting June 20 at Headingley, but fans hoping to see him play every match may be disappointed. India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has clarified that the star pacer is unlikely to feature in all five Tests due to workload management.

Managing Bumrah’s Return

“I don’t think he is available for five Tests, as far as the physios and the doctors have told us,” Agarkar said.

He added that the team will monitor Bumrah’s condition as the series unfolds.

“Whether it’s four, three, we will see how the series goes and how his body takes the workload. He is very important to us. Even if he is fit for three or four Test matches, he is going to win us Test matches.”

Agarkar also expressed relief that Bumrah’s recent injury setback in Australia wasn’t serious.

“We are glad he is fit and the setback he had in Australia wasn’t too bad. He has started playing again, I know it’s T20 cricket at the moment, but he is doing very well. I am very happy he is part of the squad,” he noted.

Squad Selection with Bumrah’s Availability in Mind

The selectors have clearly taken a strategic approach to squad composition, especially in the fast bowling department. With Bumrah’s participation expected to be limited, the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh over Mukesh Kumar was a key decision.

Agarkar highlighted the thought process behind the selection.

“It’s not about trying to find like-for-like players, but about understanding what the team needs. Someone like Mukesh Kumar, for example, has been bowling well in domestic cricket and has the ability to swing the ball.”

He further added, “With Bumrah unlikely to play all five Test matches, we needed someone who can offer us that kind of skillset. So, we looked at all possible options, and it was a unanimous decision among the selectors and team management to go with the best available choices.”

A Crucial Series Ahead

The tour is not just a bilateral contest; it also marks the start of India’s campaign in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle. How India manages player workloads, especially for key contributors like Bumrah, could shape the outcome of the series and their long-term standing.

India’s Test Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

