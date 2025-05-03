India’s Exit Prompts Central Asian Volleyball Tournament Shift From Pakistan To Uzbekistan

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) confirmed on Saturday that the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) took the decision to relocate the tournament.

The Central Asian Volleyball Tournament, originally scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, has now been shifted to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following India’s withdrawal in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Despite the change in venue, the tournament dates remain unchanged, with matches set to be held from May 28. The competition will feature national teams from Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and hosts Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) confirmed on Saturday that the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) took the decision to relocate the tournament. “It is a huge disappointment for Pakistan volleyball even though India had withdrawn. But we fully understand the CAVA General Body’s decision,” a senior PVF official said.

India officially pulled out of the tournament after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, most of them tourists. On April 27, PVF official Abdul Ahad stated that India’s volleyball authorities informed CAVA that their government had revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) required for participation, citing security concerns following the attack.

