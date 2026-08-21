FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: With the Indian Men’s Hockey Team sealing their qualification to the next round of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 after prevailing over Pakistan 5-3, tougher challenges await Harmanpreet Singh and co. With India now clubbed in Group E, the 1975 champions must finish in second in Pool E in the second round to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Who are India’s opponents in the second round of the tournament?

Here are the standings of Pool E before the second round.

Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals scored Goals against Goal difference Points England 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 India 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

India will face the Netherlands and Argentina in the second round. It will be an uphill battle for India to topple the Netherlands, given they are one of the firm contenders to lift the trophy, while Argentina poses as much a challenge. The defeat to England was seemingly a massive wake-up call, while India didn’t look as strong despite emerging triumphant against Pakistan, conceding three goals. Hence, India will need to be at the top of their game to finish 2nd in the table.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India’s schedule for Round 2

Netherlands vs India — Saturday, August 22 at 7:30pm IST (Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen)

Argentina vs India — Monday, August 24 at 6:15pm IST (Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen)

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India’s squad