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Home > Sports News > India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland

India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland

India's Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup: India's Minerva Academy scripted history by winning the prestigious Helsinki Cup 2026 in Finland after defeating defending champions HJK Helsinki 1-0 in the final on Saturday (July 11). The young Indian side produced a disciplined performance to overcome one of Finland's strongest youth teams, becoming the first Indian academy to lift the coveted title and marking a landmark achievement for Indian grassroots football.

India's Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland
India's Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 19:59 IST

India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup: India’s Minerva Academy scripted history by winning the prestigious Helsinki Cup 2026 in Finland after defeating defending champions HJK Helsinki 1-0 in the final on Saturday (July 11). The young Indian side produced a disciplined performance to overcome one of Finland’s strongest youth teams, becoming the first Indian academy to lift the coveted title and marking a landmark achievement for Indian grassroots football.

Minerva Academy remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and capped off their impressive campaign with a memorable victory over the hosts. The triumph is being hailed as one of the biggest achievements by an Indian youth football academy on the international stage, highlighting the rapid progress of the country’s grassroots development system.

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Minerva Academy’s Historic Helsinki Cup Triumph

The Chandigarh-based academy showcased remarkable consistency throughout the competition, defeating quality opposition from across Europe before overcoming HJK Helsinki in the title clash. Minerva displayed excellent defensive organization and clinical finishing during the tournament, earning praise for their composure against experienced European academies.

The victory also ended HJK’s reign as Helsinki Cup champions, with the Finnish giants unable to defend their crown against the spirited Indian outfit. The celebrations that followed reflected the significance of the achievement, with players and coaching staff proudly carrying the Indian tricolour after the final whistle.

Road to the Helsinki Cup Title

Minerva Academy enjoyed an outstanding run throughout the tournament, remaining unbeaten while overcoming several highly-rated European youth teams. Their disciplined defensive displays and quick attacking transitions proved decisive as they progressed through the knockout rounds before defeating defending champions HJK Helsinki in the final to secure the trophy.

A Landmark Moment for Indian Football

The Helsinki Cup is one of Europe’s largest and most respected youth football tournaments, attracting hundreds of teams from across the world every year. Minerva Academy’s title-winning campaign represents a significant milestone for Indian football, demonstrating that the country’s young talents can compete successfully against elite international academies.

What This Means for Indian Grassroots Football

Minerva Academy has earned widespread recognition over the years for developing young Indian footballers and providing a pathway to professional football. Their success in Finland is expected to inspire more academies across the country to invest in youth development and international exposure, while also boosting confidence ahead of future global competitions.

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India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland
India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland
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