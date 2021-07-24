Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49 kg category at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Ace Indian weightlifter from Manipur, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women’s 49kg category at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China’s Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210 kg creating a new Olympic Record while Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze.

Amid the pandemic and devastating losses of human lives, Chanu’s silver medal definitely brought laurels and hope back home. Congratulatory messages rushed for the 26 year old weightlifter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praising her after Chanu opened India’s medals tally at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday with a silver in the Women’s 49 kg category.

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category at #TokyoOlympics. You have made all of us very, very proud. Your achievements are an inspiration for all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 24, 2021

Let me first congratulate #MirabaiChanu. A big thank you & thank you on behalf of PM Modi and the entire country for bringing a big smile on the faces of 135 crore Indians. First day, first medal, a silver medal. You made the country proud: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/Dp6PL1VG12 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

Mirabai Chanu swas elated post the victory and said to the media that she was determined to give her best and also revealed how the 2016 Rio Olympics was a learning curve for her.