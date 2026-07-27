‘India’s Most Serious Man Smiles’: India Coach Gautam Gambhir Trolls Himself With Viral Meme Post

Gautam Gambhir surprised cricket fans by revealing a rarely seen humorous side, sharing a series of self-deprecating memes on Instagram that quickly went viral on July 27, Monday. The unexpected post came at a time when the India head coach is facing mounting criticism following the team’s disappointing performances across all three formats.

Known for his intense personality both as a player and a coach, Gambhir has often been portrayed as one of Indian cricket’s most serious figures. He appeared to embrace that image himself, posting a smiling photograph followed by memes poking fun at how uncommon it is to see him grin.

One of the memes jokingly depicted Gambhir responding with his trademark seriousness to messages asking for help, only to instantly soften and reply, “Hukum kare madam ji” to a message reading, “Baby ek kaam tha,” before flashing the same smile again.

Accompanying the post was the caption: “With a Jab desh ka sabse Gambhir insaan muskura de… “

The light-hearted upload caught many followers off guard, with several users wondering whether the account had been hacked. Others speculated that the unusual post could be teasing an upcoming brand collaboration, as celebrities frequently use unconventional social media content to generate buzz before promotional campaigns.

The viral moment comes during a challenging phase for Gambhir as India’s head coach.

India endured a disappointing tour of England and Ireland, managing just one victory while losing six T20 Internationals and two One-Day Internationals. The poor results have intensified scrutiny over Gambhir’s tactics, with criticism that had initially centred on the Test team now extending to the white-ball formats as well.

Despite the pressure, Gambhir remains under contract until 2027, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not expected to make any immediate changes with the next ODI World Cup still more than a year away.

However, the board is set to review the team’s performances during a meeting next month, where discussions surrounding India’s coaching structure are expected to take place.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer recently suggested that split coaching could become increasingly common in international cricket.

“I think, going forward, we’ll start seeing these things (split coaching) happen more often. A lot of players come and go, the formats change frequently, and there’s very little time to settle in,” Jaffer said.

“So, in my opinion, it makes sense. Whether it actually happens or not remains to be seen. Usually, decisions like these are taken when teams are losing. When you’re winning, neither the players nor, obviously, the support staff are changed very much,” he added.

For now, though, it was Gambhir’s unexpected willingness to laugh at himself that stole the spotlight, offering fans a glimpse of a side they rarely get to see.