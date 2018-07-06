Indian bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav - didn't play in the spirit of the game in the opening T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester, said England all-rounder David Willey. The issue also led to an exchange of words between England all-rounder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first T20I. Kuldeep Yadav's fantastic performance helped India to register an easy win in the opening match of their England tour.

Hours before the 2nd T20I vs India, England all-rounder David Willey has raised questions on tactics of visiting the team in the first T20I played at Old Trafford Manchester, which saw India’s easy victory. The England bowler feels that pulling out of delivery stride by Indian bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav – was not in the spirit of the game. The first match also saw an exchange of words between Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and David Willey. Kuldeep Yadav’s 5 wicket haul helped India to register an easy win in the opening match of their English tour. India is scheduled to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Test matches on England tour.

Confident of England comeback in the second T20I after his side’s eight-wicket loss in opening T20I, David Willey said that England team is full of confidence and will give a tough fight to visitors in the upcoming match. Experts believe that Indian spinners would play a crucial role in upcoming matches of limited-overs cricket as English conditions are very much suitable for them. However, Willey’s remarks drew sharp criticism from social media users in India, saying that England bowler is questioning smartness of Indian bowlers.

Check social media users reaction after Willey’s remark:

If batsman can change stance, sometimes switch off from right to left hand why can't bowler sometimes act smart?? Already cricket is getting much batsman game. They're frustrated with defeat, which they can't digest @david_willey you're a cry baby ☻#ENGvIND https://t.co/ObiNaXy5WX — Sanaa 💥 (@Bepannaaholic) July 6, 2018

What's Ur point ? 😂

U think what Indian bowlers did wasn't within the spirit of the game ? 😂@LifeIsAnElation @Holdthedoor19 @LOL_69_69 — Saurabh Shinde (@imsgshinde) July 6, 2018

Lol. Mr Willey @david_willey needs to have a look at rules & should advice his fellow Englishmen not to back up too far from the bowling crease, as it is not within the spirit of the game. If they do that, breaking his run up is Within Bowlers righthttps://t.co/XdHk6qJYYv — Saurabh Shinde (@imsgshinde) July 6, 2018

