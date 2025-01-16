Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
India’s Top Ranked Female Chess Player, Humpy Koneru, Returns to Norway Chess Women 2025

Currently ranked World No.6 in women’s classical chess, Humpy aims to make her mark in the prestigious chess tournament.

India’s Top Ranked Female Chess Player, Humpy Koneru, Returns to Norway Chess Women 2025

India’s top-ranked female chess player, Humpy Koneru, is all set to return to compete in Norway Chess Women 2025. Currently ranked World No.6 in women’s classical chess, Humpy aims to make her mark in the prestigious chess tournament.

Humpy Koneru’s return to Norway Chess Women highlights her remarkable career, filled with significant milestones. In 2002, she became the first Indian woman to achieve the Grandmaster title, securing her place in chess history. Today, she remains India’s No.1 in women’s chess and a respected figure worldwide.

Her achievements include winning the World Rapid Championship title twice—in 2019 and 2024. She was also named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year in 2020, recognizing her contributions to Indian sports. Her victories in the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championships have further confirmed her status as one of the top female players in chess.

Norway Chess 2025 will give Humpy the opportunity to demonstrate her skills once again. As one of only two female players in chess history to cross the 2600 rating mark, she has consistently broken barriers and paved the way for women’s chess. Her participation this year reflects her determination and drive to compete at the highest level.

“It’s an honour to play in the prestigious Norway Chess Women tournament,” said Humpy Koneru. When asked to describe her journey, she stated that maintaining’self-disciplined’ is very important and that defines her approach to chess and her rise to the top. This discipline has helped her remain focused, consistent, and resilient, even against tough opponents.

A Role Model for Female Chess Players

Humpy’s participation in global tournaments continues to inspire aspiring chess players, particularly young women in India and around the world. Her journey is a testament to how determination and discipline can lead to extraordinary success.

“Humpy’s achievements speak volumes, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Norway Chess Women 2025,” said Kjell Madland, Founder and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

Humpy Koneru’s return to Norway Chess Women is highly anticipated. With her proven track record, and being no. 3 of the highest rated female players in Norway Chess Women 2025, she is a strong contender for the title.

About Norway Chess

Norway Chess is one of the world’s premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event’s commitment to gender equality
and innovation in the sport. Norway Chess 2025 will take place from May 26 to 6 June.

Norway Summit, an annual multi-disciplinary conference on new technology, innovation, and the economy, takes place alongside Norway Chess each year and is scheduled for June 4 in 2025.

ALSO READ: India's Chess Star Arjun Erigaisi Wins Titled Tuesday, Defeats Magnus Carlsen And Fabiano Caruana In Online Chess

