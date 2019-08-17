A 19-year-old sprinter from Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Gurjar, completed 100m race barefoot in 11 seconds. After which former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the talent and promised to extend support.

A 19-year-old athlete from Madhya Pradesh is trending on the internet for his lightning-fast speed. A video which doing round the internet shows Rameshwar Gurjar completing 100m race in only 11 seconds barefooted. The rising star’s talent has impressed netizens and his video has already garnered thousands of likes and shares. People of social media also compared him to the king of speed Usain Bolt, who holds the record to complete 100 meters race in 9.58 seconds and 200-meters race in only 19.19 seconds.

After the video went viral, Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the talent by sharing Sharing Rameshwar Gurjar’s video on his official Twitter handle. In his post, Chouhan said India is blessed with talent, they just with right opportunity and platform. The young guns have the talent to win with flying colours and create history.

He also requested Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help, support and promote talent like Rameshwar Gurjar.

Pls ask someone to bring him to me @ChouhanShivraj ji. I'll arrange to put him at an athletic academy. https://t.co/VywndKm3xZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2019

Responding to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tweet, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the talent and promised to provide help and support sprinter Gurjar. In his tweet, Kiren Rijiju said, Chouhan Shivraj ji please ask someone to bring him to the Sports Ministers office and he will arrange basic things for him and put him at an athletic academy.

The current world record for the 100-metre race is for 9.58 seconds set by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt in 2009. While the national record was set by Amia Kumar Malik who had completed the 100-race in only 10.26 seconds in 2016.

