India’s WTC Final Snub: Lord’s Stadium Set to Lose ₹45 Crore in Revenue, Cites Report

Australia and South Africa will clash in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be held between June 11-15 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Australia and South Africa will clash in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be held between June 11-15 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. But India’s failure to qualify for the third consecutive WTC final has caused a massive financial loss to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which can lose up to £4 million (approximately ₹45 crore) in estimated revenue.

Ticket Pricing Strategy Backfires

According to a media report, MCC had originally priced tickets at a premium, banking on India’s participation. The strong presence of Indian cricket fans in global tournaments typically guarantees high ticket sales and elevated revenues. However, with India missing out on the final, the expected financial windfall has significantly diminished.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Organisers had originally priced tickets at a premium rate, believing India fan demand would outstrip supply, but the absence of India has significantly curtailed the financial windfall expected by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), underscoring the financial influence of Indian cricket across the global game,” the report claimed.

Price Cuts to Fill the Seats

To counter the lower-than-anticipated demand, MCC has slashed ticket prices by nearly £50 (around ₹5,633) per seat. The move aims to attract more spectators and prevent the embarrassment of a sparsely attended championship final.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The decision to be flexible with prices for the World Test Championship final was taken this year, with tickets now being sold between £40 and £90, about £50 cheaper than their original pricing,” the report stated.

India’s Test Match at Lord’s Still in Demand

Despite the financial setback, Lord’s will still witness Indian cricketing action later in the year. The venue is set to host a Test match between India and England in July, with tickets for the first four days already sold out, reaffirming the enormous pull of Indian cricket fans.

India’s WTC Journey Cut Short

India appeared to be on track for the WTC final before back-to-back series losses derailed their campaign. The Rohit Sharma-led side faced a shocking 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand—marking their first home Test series loss since 2012-13, when MS Dhoni’s team was beaten by England. Adding to their woes, India then suffered a 1-3 series loss in Australia, officially ending their hopes of making it to Lord’s for the prestigious final.

The Financial Power of Indian Cricket

India’s failure to appear at the WTC final serves as a reminder of the vast economic influence the nation wields in international cricket. From gate takings to TV rights and sponsorship fees, Indian cricket fans are among the principal pillars supporting the international economy of cricket. Only time will tell the magnitude of these economic losses and how they will impact future WTC events planning and ticket pricing.

ALSO READ: International Masters League: India Masters Set for Semi-Final Clash on March 13