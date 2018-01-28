Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal tasted a defeat against Chinese top seed Tai Tzu Ying, and bags silver medal in the final match of Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500. Chinese Shuttler won the gold medal along with the title prize $350,000. The Chinese shuttler crushed the challenge of the Indian star by clinching 21-9, 21-13 victory. Saina saw her seventh straight defeat against Tai Tzu Ying.

On Sunday, Indian badminton star icon and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal faced a defeat in the final match of Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500. Saina Nehwal was outplayed by Chinese top seed Tai Tzu Ying, who took only 27 minutes to win the showdown. The Chinese shuttler crushed the challenge of the Indian star by clinching 21-9, 21-13 victory. Saina saw her seventh straight defeat against Tai Tzu Ying. Chinese shuttler has defeated her 9 times in last 10 meetings. With this game, Saina also lost $350,000 prize for the title. Although, she tried hard to make a comeback with some good shots and smashes but failed to stop the Chinese top seed.

Earlier on Saturday, Saina Nehwal defeated Thai seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinal match by 21-19, 21-19 and entered the final. While in the second semi-finals, Tai Tzu Ying beat her Chinese partner He Bingjiao to face Saina in the finals of Indonesia Masters 2018. Both the games were close encounters with Intanon taking a slender 3-1 lead in the beginning which was pulled back by Saina to level things at 5-5. However, the Thailand shuttler took an upper hand to further take a 13-11 lead.

In the closing minutes, Saina kept her calm to clinch the game. In the second game, Saina dominated the proceedings from the onset to take a 17-11 advantage. Failing to maintain the lead, the fourth seed came from behind to level things at 18-18 but gave away the game to Saina who looked contended to clinch the match.