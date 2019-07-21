PV Sindhu loses to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the final of Indonesia Open BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament on Sunday by 15-21 16-21.

PV Sindhu lost in the Indonesia Open final 2019 to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi by 15-21 16-21 on Sunday. Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu entered the final of Indonesia Open BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament after seven months of becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals in December, last year. 22-year-old Akane Yamaguchi showed complete domination over PV Sindhu in the clash that lasted 51 minutes.

PV Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 10 times in previous 14 head-to-head meetings between them. Yamaguchi showed tremendous form in the tournament as he stunned World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the semi-final of Indonesia Open. Yamaguchi won the third championship title of the season in Indonesia after winning at the Asian Championship and German Open.

PV Sindhu had beaten Akane Yamaguchi in the last four matches. 24-year-old Sindhu lost to Yamaguchi last time at the semifinals of the All England Championship last year.

In 2019, PV Sindhu reached to the semifinals of India Open and Singapore Open.

Sindhu made a good start in the final with three consecutive points but couldn’t handle Yamaguchi’s brilliant form. Sindhu fought back at the mid-break of the first game as she was leading 11-8. However, the Japanese won 9 points consecutively to take away the first game from Sindhu. In the mid-break of the second game Sindhu was trailing 8-11 and unfortunately couldn’t recover the deficit as she lost the encounter eventually.

